Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises and the eldest son of R.P. Goenka, who was the founder of the RPG Group, an Indian industrial and services conglomerate, recently took to Twitter to share an absurd graphical explanation of why the rich get richer.

Take a look at what he tweeted:

Why the rich get richer… pic.twitter.com/m7vrM66Lcv — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 1, 2023

After conveniently equating the wealth of the rich and the poor, the graph goes on to show that the rich get richer because they save and invest alongside spending, whereas the poor spend whatever they earn, let alone the fact they don’t even get the minimum income or support to fulfil their basic needs – food, water, shelter, clothing.

The infographic based on gross generalisation and an overwhelming sense of delusion also conveniently dismisses the stark divide between rich and poor also exists because the rich also capitalise on the poor’s plight. During the pandemic, when India added 40 new billionaires to the global rich list, about 56 million Indians may have plunged into poverty. As per a 2021 report by Oxfam, top 1% of Indians owned 40.5% of the country’s wealth.

His tweet has courted a lot of backlash, and people are calling him out for being insensitive and out-of-touch with reality. Take a look:

very good way of exposing biases because this cannot be blamed on a lack of understanding- you have to spend a mere 5 seconds on thinking the 'why' behind this chart to get it https://t.co/C6amGNAk9x — disha (@oftheCrossways) August 2, 2023

How about you renounce all your wealth and actually show us how to live in poverty. Since you seem like a subject matter expert here, many people will benefit from this https://t.co/YNRIX57iCv — Alok Badri (@alok_TTID) August 2, 2023

How can somebody be so dumb. It says you have never worked, somebody else make money for you and you just pretend it’s all your effort. https://t.co/2bGAUdApla — Arjun (@comradarjun) August 2, 2023

True. I gave an earful to a labourer on why he doesn't invest his Rs 150 a day in mutual funds and crypto.



For some bizarre reason, these people think putting food on the table is more important. https://t.co/aiRy6hWG9P — Samiran Mishra (@scoutdesk) August 2, 2023

The main way the rich keep getting richer is by convincing people of stupid things such as this graph https://t.co/XuFkEmlIvl — Austin Kevin (@austinkevin7) August 1, 2023

According to your graph, the rich earn as much as the poor. Seriously?



23 crore Indians live on less than $4.5 a day, roughly rs 375/day. Do you honestly expect the poor to save money like the rich do?



Stop sharing such ridiculous WA comparisons. They are as bad as poverty porn https://t.co/7FYaw6YZBA — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) August 1, 2023

Eye-opening, "the poor" must stop spending so much on bare necessities like food and shelter, and start investing immediately. https://t.co/4hZ23aBpXu — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) August 2, 2023

