Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh won the best actress award for her film Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 95th Oscars this year. Australia’s Cate Blanchett had a close call to sweep the award at the ceremony for Tár, but lost to Yeoh, who became the first Asian woman to win the trophy.

Michelle Yeoh holding her Oscars’ trophy. Source: Getty Images

Speaking of which, recently, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had tweeted about Michelle Yeoh beating Cate Blanchett for the best actress award. Kapoor undermined Yeoh’s performance saying if she wins, it would be a ‘PR campaign around her race’.

The now-deleted-tweet has gone viral on the micro-blogging platform. A Twitter user, @shreemiverma, posted a screenshot of Kapoor’s tweet which reads that the Thar actor had ‘nightmares’ about Blanchett losing to Yeoh at the Oscars.

“I’m getting nightmares about Cate Blanchett losing to Michelle Yeoh at the Oscars…how can a PR campaign centered around race put one of the best performances of all time in the shadows? Any opinions guys?” Kapoor had tweeted.

“He should be losing sleep over the fact that he’ll never, ever be able to give a performance like Michelle Yeoh despite the many, many privileges and opportunities presented to him,” the Twitter user called him out.

Here’s the tweet:

He should be losing sleep over the fact that he'll never, ever be able to give a performance like Michelle Yeoh despite the many, many privileges and opportunities presented to him. pic.twitter.com/rD34giObCf — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) March 11, 2023

Here’s how others reacted to it:

The audacity of this talentless, arrogant spoilt rich kid. https://t.co/D0Ez6G23oE — M (@pseudocineast) March 12, 2023

Michelle showed so much more range. These people don’t want to acknowledge it because she’s not having a mental breakdown and moral dilemmas every 5 seconds. Best actress awards shouldn’t be boxed down to just the drama genre. https://t.co/xfDzMW4GZ6 — Unika (@Unika_verse) March 12, 2023

Nepo kids should stfu and play with their sneakers. https://t.co/zMj13KjMrS — jay⁷ in the air (missing nini) (@paapdichaat) March 12, 2023

You don't need to be Al Pacino to be giving an opinion on movies, you just need to understand cinema. https://t.co/nxWPwWCWIU — Raj. (@Scorseese) March 11, 2023

he’s such a trash like imagine being a nepo baby and still flopped this bad https://t.co/UfsS9LKy8h — Love, Tak 🕸️ (@Love_Venji_) March 11, 2023

Lol this guy's dad has openly admitted to buying his own awards. https://t.co/QXLxkElevt — Tejaswi (@tejnesss) March 11, 2023

What did Anil Kapoor feed his kids? Imagine being SO untalented and still having the worst takes. https://t.co/qm8T7FQKtN — E 🌈 (@thefatalflaw__) March 11, 2023

Last sunday it was 7-0 hopefully this time he loses sleep over Michelle Yeoh winning Oscar. Only bad weekends for this douche bag. https://t.co/8ubLpBASx0 — Academy Winner Michelle Yeoh (@Sunny_Bluth) March 11, 2023

Did he actually say this 💀💀💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/X2fcft4JAo — esh ☝🏽fan account (@zevolutionaries) March 11, 2023

this is how i feel abt some of ur takes tbh https://t.co/FLCT4rgzyf — ratbert hate account (@kiwiburnerr) March 11, 2023

What an idiotic take. What has privilege got to do with having an opinion on films or acting performances? He is never allowed to judge any because he himself isn’t a great actor? What kind of chaman take is this ? 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/6YgkV1bFjy — _tanmay_ (@schemdaFreud) March 11, 2023

Wait, Wait, Wait, Wait. He's Sonam Kapoor's brother and Ani's son???? HOLY SHIT LMAO. https://t.co/ywOlZKWLVo — Issacranus (@losbycnosbarus) March 11, 2023

Bhai, nightmare toh hum log ko aate hai jab tum jaise talentless nepo babies acting karte ho. https://t.co/kAykRhHZUd — Nattu Kaka (@NatttuKaka) March 11, 2023

How do you define best performance.. what are the tangible parameters.. There are so many who genuinely liked Michelle yeoh's performance.. It is very subjective. It is an award no life altering damage.. Even ur nightmares are elitist.. Wow — Rajesh (@sreeraajj) March 10, 2023

I keep coming back to this because this particular sentiment is coming from a fellow asian actor albeit a nepo flop baby. AND he says this when his own film industry is run rampant with racism and colorism.



Make it make sense. https://t.co/NLn6TTaa5A — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) March 11, 2023

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor. He has worked in films like Thar, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and AK vs AK.

What do you think of his opinion?