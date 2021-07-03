Haseen Dillruba on Netflix is a polarising movie. People have all sorts of emotions about it. While some viewers love the attempt, some find it average, and others dislike the movie to the core.

Now, while the audience can't achieve consensus on the film, we think everyone agrees that Harshvardhan Rane was pretty convincing in his role as Neel Tripathi.

Also, extremely easy on the eyes.

Which is something the makers used to its full potential, one can tell...and understand

Harshvardhan plays the cousin of Rishu (played by Vikrant Massey) and that's about as much information as I can give you at this point.

Anyway, he really made a mark on our senses so we decided to track his career a bit. He started off as an actor in Telugu cinema, with the movie Thakita Thakita and worked there for 6 years before making his Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam.

Interestingly, he was offered a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, but had to turn it down because of other commitments.

However, movies weren't his first acting job, it was popular TV series, Left Right Left, in which he played the role of Cadet Rummy Gaur.

This was in 2008, a few years after he dropped out of DU, and enrolled in Barry John Acting Studio.

So that was a bit about his career as an actor, but Harshvardhan is adored (read desired) just as much for his looks.

He was on the list of Times' Most Desirable Men in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

As for his personal life, he was dating actor Kim Sharma but the couple parted ways in 2019. It is not known who he is dating now or if he is at all.

He will next be seen in the movie Kun Faya Kun with Sanjeeda Shaikh, and we can't wait for it. Till then, we have Instagram to look him up on.