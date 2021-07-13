It has been 13 long years since we first saw Harshvardhan Rane as Cadet Rummy Gaur in the television show Left Right Left. He recently made a home in several hearts with his stellar performance in Netflix’s Haseen Dillruba.

We all love him for his brooding looks and great acting skills. However, did you know he once worked as a delivery boy? But life had some different plans for him.



In conversation with Navbharat Times, he said:

I used to work as a courier boy and had delivered a helmet to John Sir. The way I felt that day, after seeing him, I continue to feel the same every time I see him.

He also mentioned how he still feels nervous around Abraham and it’s nearly impossible for him to open up when he is there.

I still call him 'sir', he asks me not to call him 'sir' but I cannot do that. Because, when I had met him I was delivering things, with oil in my hair, pimples on my face and I was riding a dirty bike and now he is producing my film, so even today I feel nervous in front of him. I try to open up a little, but I cannot, I don’t think it will be possible in this life.

John Abraham is currently producing a movie, titled Tara vs Bilal, that features Harshvardhan Rane and Angira Dhar in lead roles.

Interestingly, John Abraham had personally recommended Harshvardhan Rane for this role.

From once delivering a helmet to John Abraham to bagging a movie produced by him, Harshvardhan Rane is a perfect example of the proverb ‘where there is a will there is a way’.