Hasan Minhaj began Patriot Act on Netflix in 2018 and soon became a crowd favourite. The comedian's Indian heritage and relatable childhood formed the foundation for most of his sets that had us laughing while learning. Why isn't this man teaching math?

Now, after two years of entertaining and educating on Netflix, Hasan announced that the show is coming to an end. And we're going to be honest, we're heartbroken over this. *cries anime tears*

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

Hasan spoke of everything from politics to climate change, immigration and student loans, always getting the important points across. So the fact that this Netflix show has been cancelled has come as a surprise to many fans.

Twitter took the time to thank the comedian for his amazing work:

hasan minhaj is the only south asian comedian i have ever watched who never ever did a fake accent when imitating his parents. that’s just one example of how he stands out from everyone else and makes his jokes FOR our community, not about. no one does it like him🥺 — myesha thee stallion (@myeshachou) August 18, 2020

Nooooooooo! This show brought me so much joy and knowledge. I was in constant awe of your delivery and energy. Thank you! — Andrew Phung (@andrewphung) August 18, 2020

I will forever maintain that @patriotact has been one of the most important, intelligent, funny, and necessary shows of our time. Thank you @hasanminhaj - I can never properly express how grateful I am for you! https://t.co/LRaiHGPrke — Rahat Saini (@rahatsaini) August 18, 2020

Netflix just canceled @hasanminhaj’s vital PATRIOT ACT at a time of global pandemic and racial reckoning, in the middle of the most critical election in modern history, right after the unveiling of a Dem ticket whose VP is Indian American.



That is to say: When we needed it most. https://t.co/aVKXZX2Q2o — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) August 18, 2020

ty to hasan minhaj for never using an indian accent as the baseline for his humor ❤️ patriot act will be missed sm — raina (@rayyynuh) August 18, 2020

I'm genuinely sad about Patriot Act ending because Hasan Minhaj is one of the few South Asians I've seen who has used his platform for good. He's never been afraid to call people out (including our own communities) and educate them, and it's been so amazing to see. — sai (@Saisailu97) August 18, 2020

Not to be dramatic or anything, but I think a part of my soul died when I heard Patriot Act was ending — Swathi Ramkumar (@swathiramkumar7) August 18, 2020

Thought the reasons for the show being cancelled haven't been shared yet, we can't help but feel upset just like the rest of the Hasan fans. His voice for the Indian community and South Asians in general has been impactful, powerful and hilarious - without doing the weird 'Indian' accent. We can't wait to watch what he has in store next.

Netflix trumpeting “Indian Matchmaker” and cancelling @patriotact really is peak 2020. We (Indian millennials/everyone) get what we deserve. 🤷🏾‍♂️😒😢 — Gautam Hans (@dispositive) August 18, 2020

P.S. Who else was waiting for a Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj episode on the pandemic?