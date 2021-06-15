The internet can't wrap its head around it but it is finally happening!

Viral sensation, Hasbulla Magomedov has booked his first official fight against Abdu Rozik.

The 18-year-old Russian star who has become an internet favourite and been dubbed 'Mini Khabib' by his followers, will fight Rozik, a 17-year-old Tajik singer in a matter of days.

THE FIGHT OF THE CENTURY.

Asxab Tamaev, who is said to be the 'promoter' has confirmed the two will clash in four days and Twitter can't wait for the content this fight is going to bring.

Prior to this announcement, the fight was criticised by the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association, which described any bout as ‘unethical’. Since both the influencers have a condition called the Growth Hormone Deficiency or GHD.