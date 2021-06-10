It's just been a matter of some time that the second season of The Family Man has come out and everyone is already in love with it.

The talks of season 3 for the same is allegedly in the pipelines and this has gotten the fans hooked for more.

best thing you’ll see today 💙 pic.twitter.com/Tkza3hcDNa — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 8, 2021

We didn't even get a chance to get over it when another video came out adding more to the frenzy.



The video released by Amazon Prime video allegedly hints that Jaideep Ahlawat who plays the role of Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok might be a part of The Family Man Season 3.

In the video, JK and Hathiram are seen engaged in a fun banter.

Obviously, this was enough for fans to get even more excited and they have, since then, flooded their comments section.

Well, if this is true, I surely won't be able to keep my cool.