When Abhishek Banerjee came on-screen in Paatal Lok, Vishal 'Hathoda' Tyagi, he was not a new face.

After all, I'd laughed at his antics of a possessed friend in Stree, been creeped out by his stare in Mirzapur, and loved his unflinching loyalty in Bala.

But recently, struck by nostalgia and ample time in hand, I revisited Rang De Basanti. And realized, that the sinister Hathoda Tyagi aka Banerjee actually has a cameo in this 2006 drama.

Remember when Sue (Alice Patten) gives her boss a fitting reply and heads to India to find actors for her film on Indian independence?

Well before she finalizes her cast, she goes through a grueling casting process - and our casting director-turned actor Abhishek Banerjee appears as one of the hopeful actors.

He even appears in other scenes, either laughing in the background or being a part of the 'college crowd'.

From blending in the crowd to commanding the attention of the crowd, he's certainly come a long way!