The pandemic has brought everything to a halt including production houses. But turns out, 2020 can't spoil everything for us. Reportedly, The Haunting of Bly Manor managed to finish shooting before the pandemic hit us and will be released soon.



Even though a release date has not been revealed yet but the second installation of a previously successful hit, The Haunting Of Hill House is on track and is all set to be released in 2020.

Filming for The Haunting of Bly Manor had ended back in February. The director of the show, Mike Flanagan shared a tweet congratulating everybody on board.

That’s a wrap on THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR. Congratulations to the cast and crew, the familiar faces and the new, and congratulations to the filmmakers who came on board to make this season their own. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) February 21, 2020

As per reports, Mike shared that they had completed the shooting before COVID hit productions.



I don't expect it to be delayed one bit. We didn't really miss a step, believe it or not. We had already wrapped before the whole Covid shutdown hit all the productions. We had a couple of weeks where we had to kind of figure out how to continue post remotely. But my post team also, you know, where I've been with now, my whole career, they cracked it real fast and we've been doing everything on these virtual sessions.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on a number of stories by Henry James including The Turn of the Screw which also happens to be the inspiration for show's name. And, this installation will be totally different from the first one with a few familiar faces in a fresh context



It is a completely different thing. It's based entirely on, not just The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, but on a number of other Henry James stories, as well. It has some really great ghost stories, and we've kind of been able to fold them all into one new story. You'll see a lot of familiar faces from Hill House, but they're all completely contextualised. And so, it's a true anthology series now.



- Mike Flanagan

Mike shared that Netflix hasn't announced when the show is set to release as they have got their own plan. But he did hint that The Haunting of Bly Manor might come out later this year.



It's been going great. It's definitely later this year. It's not going to get kicked off into 2021, or anything. Everything's on schedule. I'm really excited for you guys to see it.

Needless to say, Mike's tweet sparked excitement among fans.

No one is more excited for this than me. — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) February 24, 2020

@The_Brown_Dyke

I have a feeling this may be our new obsession pic.twitter.com/f91StoZUZk — CheckFilmFantastic (@Check_Film_Fant) February 21, 2020

Drop that release date pic.twitter.com/hAQis1coES — michaela (@michaelaedson) February 21, 2020

Oh yes. Hill House was one of the best shows on Netflix. Can't wait for this — Phil Daniel (@philipo81) February 21, 2020

can't WAIT for the world to feast their eyes on the magic you've been making, mike! — Netflix (@netflix) February 21, 2020

Looks like 2020 might just have something good after all.