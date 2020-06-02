In the wake of the death of George Floyd, people have been protesting and rioting across the United States.

Many celebrities have used their social media platforms to speak out against racism and police brutality. Among them are some popular Bollywood names like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tiger Shroff.

However, people on the internet were not very happy with their 'selective activism'. In fact, many criticised these actors for keeping mum at a time when their own country was going through waves of communal, classist and racial discrimination just earlier this year.

Bollywood actors, please go ahead and express your outrage in support of George Floyd, but don't think you're fooling anybody by being woke cuz you didn't do shit when your own country was burning. — sag🌻 (@lahiri_sagarika) May 28, 2020

Bollywood tweeting in support of George Floyd is the height of hypocrisy. Nobody utters a word, let alone show of solidarity. Even as their fellow citizens are wronged/killed everyday here. They empathize with victims in some far-off land but don't see the pain closer home. — Vikramaditya N (@KappeKaraKara) May 29, 2020

So, this Instagram post called out all these Bollywood celebrities who are being vocal about racial atrocities in other counties but chose to keep silent about the problems that are crushing their own nation.

The post merged Tweets from these Bollywood names with some disheartening images that demonstrate the saddening reality of racism in this country.

Whether it was a Mohammad Zubair being beaten up profusely by a group of men supporting CAA with his hands over his head.

Or Faizan, who was forced to sing the National Anthem as he was beaten up with lathis by policemen and later succumbing to death.

Whether it was mourning for Muddasir Khan, who was fatally wounded in a clash between pro and against CAA demonstrators.

Or fellow Muslims taking the body of their loved ones who died in the Delhi riots.

While it is great to see that Bollywood celebrities are standing up for a cause where their opinions might be left unheard, it's time they speak up in their own country where their influence and opinions can actually make a substantial difference.