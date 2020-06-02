In the wake of the death of George Floyd, people have been protesting and rioting across the United States.
Many celebrities have used their social media platforms to speak out against racism and police brutality. Among them are some popular Bollywood names like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tiger Shroff.
There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color. On May 25th, George Floyd was pinned down by the neck by a Minneapolis police officer and died. He laid there, fighting for his life, struggling to breathe, and other officers just stood there and watched. The officer has now been charged with murder. George, I am praying for your family. ❤️ Text “FLOYD” to 55156 and sign the petition. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
However, people on the internet were not very happy with their 'selective activism'. In fact, many criticised these actors for keeping mum at a time when their own country was going through waves of communal, classist and racial discrimination just earlier this year.
Bollywood tweeting in support of George Floyd is the height of hypocrisy. Nobody utters a word, let alone show of solidarity. Even as their fellow citizens are wronged/killed everyday here. They empathize with victims in some far-off land but don't see the pain closer home.— Vikramaditya N (@KappeKaraKara) May 29, 2020
So, this Instagram post called out all these Bollywood celebrities who are being vocal about racial atrocities in other counties but chose to keep silent about the problems that are crushing their own nation.
The post merged Tweets from these Bollywood names with some disheartening images that demonstrate the saddening reality of racism in this country.
Whether it was a Mohammad Zubair being beaten up profusely by a group of men supporting CAA with his hands over his head.
Or Faizan, who was forced to sing the National Anthem as he was beaten up with lathis by policemen and later succumbing to death.
Whether it was mourning for Muddasir Khan, who was fatally wounded in a clash between pro and against CAA demonstrators.
Or fellow Muslims taking the body of their loved ones who died in the Delhi riots.
While it is great to see that Bollywood celebrities are standing up for a cause where their opinions might be left unheard, it's time they speak up in their own country where their influence and opinions can actually make a substantial difference.