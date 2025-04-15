Alright, so it’s happening – like it or not, HBO’s Harry Potter reboot is officially in the works, and the first round of casting has been announced. HBO has officially begun assembling the cast for its upcoming series, which promises to be a faithful, long-form adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books. And while the trio (Harry, Ron, and Hermione) are still under wraps, we finally have our first look at who’s stepping into some of the wizarding world’s most iconic roles.

Nick Frost – best known for Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz will play Hagrid. Janet McTeer has been cast as McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu is your new Snape. Also joining the staff is comedy veteran Paul Whitehouse as Filch, and John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore. Luke Thallon, a rising stage actor, will take on Quirinus Quirrell – which means the reboot is starting right at Philosopher’s Stone, with plenty of space to expand the storylines that were rushed in the films. Remember S.P.E.W.? Peeves the Poltergeist? Charlie Weasley? Firenze teaching Divination? Yeah, this time, we might actually see all of that.

The casting of the main trio is still under wraps. HBO held an open casting call that drew more than 30,000 hopefuls, so it’s safe to say they’re taking their time to get it right. And while nothing’s confirmed, there’s a buzz around who might take on Voldemort – with Cillian Murphy’s name being thrown around by fans as a possible He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.

The series begins filming this summer and could premiere as early as next year. It’s being helmed by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession) with Mark Mylod also onboard – suggesting HBO is pulling out the big guns to make this a prestige fantasy series, not just another nostalgia cash grab. Rowling herself is involved as an executive producer, and the network insists this version will be “a faithful adaptation” of the original books.

But What’s With The Eyebrows?

For a whole generation, the original Harry Potter films are more than movies – they’re comfort food. The cast, the tone, the lines – they’re etched into pop culture like lightning bolts on foreheads. Recasting these characters isn’t just a creative decision, it’s a challenge to our collective memory. Sure, a longer, more detailed adaptation sounds exciting (give us all the Peeves and backstory you want), but there’s no denying the risk.

As far as my eyebrows are concerned, they can’t stop wondering whether this reboot will really really deliver fresh magic, or will end up stuck in the shadow of something that will suck our soul like Dementors. Guess we’ll find out when the Sorting Hat speaks again.