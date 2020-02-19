After months of waiting, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally took to social media to share her look as Romi Dev, the wife of Indian team captain Kapil Dev. With an adorable caption, Deepika dedicated this look to every woman who goes out of her way to support her husband's dreams. She agreed that it was a small part but it gave her a chance to be a part of history.

The actor will be seen essaying this role in the film '83 based on the life of cricketer Kapil Dev and the Indian cricket team that won the Cricket World Cup in 1983. Ranveer also shared her look on his Instagram with a caption calling her the 'Heart of the hurricane.'

Ranveer's look, which was released a few months ago has garnered a lot of love for how much he looks like Kapil Dev with the signature curly hair. Deepika, on the other hand, can be seen sporting Romi Dev's signature bob in this look. This is the first time Deepika and Ranveer will be seen playing the roles of husband-wife on-screen since they tied the knot.

Twitter is in love with their look.

Look how happy they are. Finally a movie together, where none of them die in the climax. pic.twitter.com/viZ8H58qtk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 19, 2020

#DeepikaasRomidev is perfect... I had a mind or two how she will look in that bob cut but deepika aces the look...#DeepikaPadukone looks exactly like Romi yeah 💓😍 https://t.co/Pz6r0grf46 — α§hù (@flawed_ash) February 19, 2020

Yes friends its true that the Wings love The Heart of the Hurricane. Great to see@deepikapadukone as Romi Dev Yes she looks exactly like Romi #DeepikaAsRomiDev #DeepikaPadukone #ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/7W3GzmfNDB — Ashlesha (@ashleshahr) February 19, 2020

Deepika & Ranveer looks fantastic in Movie 83#DeepikaAsRomiDev pic.twitter.com/sKCFTkchZW — Ashish (@ashisharya24) February 19, 2020

Ranveer and Deepika has nailed it for sure. Weldone team 83 I love Deepika very much and I like her new poster so much she looks great in the new poster.#DeepikaAsRomiDev pic.twitter.com/se3Y1nf6jB — मालती (@iamMalti__) February 19, 2020

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 10 and we can't wait.