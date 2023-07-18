One of the things 90s kids can relate to, a lot, is just how great the music was at the time. Though it’s not only about the music, but the music videos as well. They storylines of the videos, plus the fact that they featured some of the cutest people resulted in the most memorable music singles. In fact, this detailed thread by journalist Mimansa Shekhar about the heart-throbs we saw in 90s and 2000s indie pop videos is exactly the kind of nostalgia we’re referring to.

#THREAD 🧵



Male actors/models who stole our hearts in the 90s-early 2000s Indipop music videos. How many do you remember, and who was your favourite?



(please add more) pic.twitter.com/3yd7M7dNgF — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 17, 2023

Mimansa has listed out music videos that featured the most crush-worthy people in that era, here take a look, you probably won’t be able to stop yourself from watching and listening to all of them:

#BheegiBheegiRaatonMein (2003)#LesleeLewis, #Srinivas, #Sujata



Actor: Niketan Madhok



(An actor and a model, he participated in Bigg Boss 6 and ended up as the 3rd runner-up) pic.twitter.com/YTNe0Tk6fO — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 17, 2023

#DekhaHaiTeriAankhonKo (2001)#Aryans



Actor: Sailesh Gulabani



(He also featured in Pankaj Udhas's music video "Khuda Bachaye". He is currently a popular face on the television screens having done shows like Imlie, Baalveer 3 and Siya Ke Ram) pic.twitter.com/V7YoFyfOfF — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 17, 2023

#GurNaalIshqMitha (1991)#BallySagoo ft #MalkitSingh



Actor: Jas Arora



(He was a part of several music videos, and movies like Dushman, Chalte Chalte, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Ek Paheli Leela. He was doing TV shows untill a few years back) pic.twitter.com/M0XYSwM5qF — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 17, 2023

#MohabbatKabhiMaine (2008)#SonuNigam



Actor: Santino Morea



(Actor/model Dino Morea's younger brother, he appeared in several music videos in early 2000s. Reports claim that he was a part of the production unit of films like My Name Is Khan and Constantine) pic.twitter.com/gkSYceIDOE — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 17, 2023

#ChuimuiSiTum (1998)#MilindIngle



Actor: Abbas



(He did several Tamil and Telugu films like Kadhal Desam, Kandukondain Kandukondain and Minnale. He settled down in New Zealand and is currently working as a Business Analyst) pic.twitter.com/Y77GbW324n — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 17, 2023

#DeewanaTera (1999)#SonuNigam



Actor: Tarun Raghavan



(He won Grasim Mr. India in 1995. The model also appeared in the music video "Aaja Nachle" by Bally Sagoo featuring Hans Raj Hans. He did TV soap Hubahu in 2002) pic.twitter.com/q11lSfzyI3 — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 17, 2023

#JabSamneTum (2008)#JagjitSingh, #AshaBhosle



Actor: Mihir Mishra



(He is a popular TV actor, having done shows like Sanjivani, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kumkum, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Savdhaan India) pic.twitter.com/MHiBdHptqH — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 17, 2023

#MainePayalHaiChhankai (1999)#FalguniPathak



Actor: Vivan Bhatena



(He's active in both films and television. His movies include Dangal, Judwaa 2 and Bloody Daddy) pic.twitter.com/qtezU6DSKK — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 17, 2023

#TeraMeraPyaar (2004)#KumarSanu



Actor: Bhanujeet Sudan



(He did some TV shows like Bhabhi, Pavitra Rishta, Adaalat and Patiala Babes) pic.twitter.com/Ib8WBQAbRY — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 17, 2023

#YehHawaKehtiHaiKya (2000)#Aryans



Actor: Shayan Munshi



(He did several films until recently, like Jhankaar Beats, My Brother Nikhil, Ahista Ahista, Mausam and Chef) pic.twitter.com/7SonI3qqoq — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 17, 2023

#KabhiToNazarMilao (1997)#AdnanSami, #AshaBhosle



Actor: Salil Ankola



(The former cricketer-turned-model/actor did films like Kurukshetra, Pitaah and Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, apart from TV shows Kora Kagaz, Rishtey and Karmaphal Daata Shani) pic.twitter.com/5RTcX2xxsq — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 17, 2023

#HoGayiHaiMohabbatTumse (1998)#Aslam, #ShibaniKashyap



Actor: Nakul Kapoor



(The actor did films like Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai and Aaja Mere Yaar. He later quit acting and took to spirituality) pic.twitter.com/8dGAyIcRq0 — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 17, 2023

I think we were all waiting for Milind Soman and Shahid Kapoor to show up in this list. Because how can they not be here!

#MadeInIndia (1995)#AlishaChinai



Actor: Milind Soman



(Among the most popular names in this list, he also did music albums Jaanam Samjha Karo & Deewana, films Tarkieb, 16 December, Rules etc, and TV shows Sea Hawks & Captain Vyom. He continues to set fitness goals) pic.twitter.com/eg6hh9OOgr — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 17, 2023

#AankhonMeinTeraHiChehra (1999)#Aryans



Actor: Shahid Kapoor



(We all know how he went on to become one of the most popular actors of Bollywood!) pic.twitter.com/oSH6CESLaa — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 17, 2023

Here’s how people have responded to this epic thread:

This is so lovely that my thread reached you, Donovan. Reading all the replies, I can say you have such a loyal fan base. Cheers to great memories and songs! 😊 — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 18, 2023

So much nostalgia!



Also, Shahid Kapoor in Aankhon mein Tera hi chehra



Jaanam Samjha Karo had Arjun Rampal — Ranjitha (@ranjithajeurkar) July 17, 2023

Nakul Kapoor, Milind Soman and Jas Arora – mannnnn… 90s were lit with such good looking men in pop videos. Even Bollywood actors wouldn’t stand a chance in front of them. It is a fact. — Mitra Joshi (@mitrajo) July 17, 2023

Milind Soman 😍… I guess 'Made in India' started the trend. And also in 'Janam samjha karo'. — Pradnya Deo (@pradnyadeo) July 17, 2023

Julphi saiyed – chaahat des se aane wale

Nakul Kapur – Ho gayi hai Mohabbat tumse — Jayesh Bhuriya (@jayeshbhuriya) July 17, 2023

Great compilation.. — movieman (@movieman777) July 17, 2023

Saving your thread for the music videos itself. Legendary music. Where are these composers now ? School College days..Nostalgia — Ashish84 (@Czar_27Mike) July 17, 2023

Falguni pathak's that blue shirt chocolate boy of "aaiyo rama" & that professor of "yeh kisne jadu kiya".🥺🤌 — .𝙙🦋 (@ditishriya__) July 17, 2023

Arjun rampal is 🔥🔥🔥 but Im forever in team @milindrunning — Ginny (@Velvetyvirgo) July 17, 2023

Arjun Rampal, Milind Soman and Dino Morea were pretty much the holy trinity of 90s music videos.