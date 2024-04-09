Conversations around SLB’s upcoming series Heeramandi have long been doing the rounds. The plotline revolves around Heeramandi, Lahore, British India and its courtesans. Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha and Sharmin Segal, the show will be giving us a glimpse into the internal worlds and even working politics of a courtesan’s house.
So, expect a lot of drama and spiciness but also allure, elegance, culture-richness, etc in the visuals as well as storyline and costume.
The show is set to start streaming on Netflix on the 1st of May.