Following the debacle that was Justice League, it was reported that the DC universe would be rebooted, thus replacing the main actors from the film. While nobody expected a change in Wonder Woman or Aquaman, Henry Cavil's Superman was definitely getting the boot.

Well, it turns out that might not be the case anymore. According to Variety, the Man of Steel actor is in talks to return as Clark Kent in an upcoming DC Comics movie.

Last year, in an interview, Cavill had said:

The cape is still in the closet... It’s still mine. I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.

This is going to be fun, isn't it? I mean, Henry Cavil straight up just looks like Superman. Without the moustache, of course!