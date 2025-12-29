Director: Farhan Akhtar

20. Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006)

A slick, stylized remake of the 1978 classic. Shah Rukh Khan takes on the dual role of a ruthless underworld kingpin and his innocent lookalike, Vijay. With a high-octane twist ending and modern action sequences, it successfully reimagined a legend for a new generation.

19. Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002)

Director: Kunal Kohli

Long before modern “catfishing,” this film explored a digital love triangle. When a young man (Hrithik Roshan) returns to India after years of emailing his childhood crush, he doesn’t realize the letters were actually written by her best friend (Rani Mukerji). It’s a nostalgic, colorful romance famous for its massive Bollywood medley song.

18. Koi… Mil Gaya (2003)

Director: Rakesh Roshan

India’s answer to E.T. follows Rohit (Hrithik Roshan), a mentally challenged young man who accidentally contacts extraterrestrials. He befriends “Jadoo,” an alien who grants him superhuman abilities. It remains a landmark in Indian sci-fi and a showcase for Roshan’s acting range.

17. Khakee (2004)

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

A gritty police procedural that follows a team of officers transporting a dangerous terrorist across the country. Featuring heavyweights like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, it is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that critiques systemic corruption.

16. Main Hoon Na (2004)

Director: Farah Khan

This film is the ultimate masala entertainer. Major Ram (Shah Rukh Khan) goes undercover as a college student to protect a general’s daughter and reconcile with his estranged brother. It perfectly blends high-stakes geopolitics with prom dances and over-the-top action.

15. Mohabbatein (2000)

Director: Aditya Chopra

A battle between fear and love set in a prestigious, strict boarding school. A romantic music teacher (Shah Rukh Khan) challenges the iron-fisted headmaster (Amitabh Bachchan) by encouraging three students to follow their hearts. It is a quintessential, “weepy” romantic drama.

14. Veer-Zaara (2004)

Director: Yash Chopra

A cross-border epic about an Indian pilot and a Pakistani woman whose love is separated by 20 years of imprisonment and political borders. It is a soulful plea for peace and humanity, anchored by a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack.

13. Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

A visually stunning historical drama detailing the political marriage—and eventual romance—between the Mughal Emperor Akbar and the Rajput Princess Jodhaa. Its opulence, from the costumes to the Qawwali music, is unmatched.

12. Chak De! India (2007)

Director: Shimit Amin

Shah Rukh Khan delivers a restrained, powerful performance as a disgraced hockey player seeking redemption by coaching the Indian National Women’s Team. It is a masterclass in the sports genre, tackling sexism and religious prejudice.

11. A Wednesday (2008)

Director: Neeraj Pandey

A lean, tense thriller about a common man who threatens to blow up Mumbai unless his demands are met. Told through the perspective of a retiring police officer, it is a sharp commentary on the frustrations of the middle class against terrorism.

10. Saathiya (2002)

Director: Shaad Ali

Unlike most romances that end at the wedding, Saathiya begins there. It offers a raw, realistic look at the struggles of a young couple who elope and find that “happily ever after” requires more than just passion.

9. Rang De Basanti (2006)

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

When a group of cynical college students are cast in a documentary about India’s freedom fighters, they find their own lives beginning to mirror the revolution. It remains a powerful anthem for youth activism and political accountability.

8. 3 Idiots (2009)

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

A massive global hit that follows three friends navigating a high-pressure engineering college. While hilarious, it delivers a scathing critique of the Indian education system and the societal pressure to choose “stable” careers over passion.

7. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Set in a vibrant New York City, this film tells the story of Aman, a man with a fatal heart condition who tries to play matchmaker for the woman he loves. It is a bittersweet tearjerker that balances humor with profound grief.

6. Omkara (2006)

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

A masterful adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello set in the crime-ridden hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh. Saif Ali Khan’s performance as the villainous “Langda Tyagi” is often cited as one of the best in Indian cinema history.

5. Devdas (2002)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

An aesthetic marvel, this film tells the tragic story of a man who descends into alcoholism after his family forbids him from marrying his childhood love. It is the height of Bollywood melodrama, defined by grand sets and legendary dance sequences.

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Director: Karan Johar

The definitive “family” movie. It explores the rift created when a wealthy son marries a woman from a lower-class background. With an ensemble cast of superstars, it is the gold standard for “the big Bollywood spectacle.”

3. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Director: Farhan Akhtar

This film changed Bollywood forever. By focusing on three urban friends and their evolving bond, it introduced a new “cool,” Westernized aesthetic and a more mature, conversational style of storytelling.

2. Lagaan (2001)

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

An Oscar-nominated epic where oppressed villagers challenge their British colonizers to a game of cricket to avoid a crushing tax. It is a perfect blend of sports, romance, and anti-colonial rebellion.

1. Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Director: Aamir Khan

A deeply moving story about an eight-year-old boy struggling with dyslexia who is dismissed as “lazy” by his family. When an unconventional art teacher discovers his potential, the film transforms into a beautiful exploration of neurodiversity and empathy. It remains the most poignant film of the decade.