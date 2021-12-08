2022 is here, in like less than a month. Can you believe it's been 22 years since 2000 arrived, and the 90s kids got the ultimate privilege to call themselves the special ones? Well, whatever be the case, you are growing old. Very old. Well, if you need proof, here are 22 pictures that will instantly make you feel you belong to another gen altogether.

1. The OG Champak magazines.

Although Champak continues to be read, you used to read it like 20 years ago. Champakvan and Nandanvan still etched in your memory is quite a remarkable past. And it came for just Rs.7!

2. And the complimentary Jogo disk that came with Champak : oh its games.

From racing to dress up, the Jogo disk had all kinds of computer games. How I wished I knew the Japanese (or was it Chinese?) language for the descriptions. This also happened in 2000s.

3. K3G, the ultimate family drama, released in 2001.

Be it Poo, "Keh diya na, bas keh diya", and the "aaa aaaaa" soundtrack with the pooja ki thaali reference, it all began two decades back.

4. Facebook came into the world in 2004.

And you were thinking "kal hi ki toh baat hai".

5. The Naina-Aman-Rohit love triangle is from 2003.

Kal Ho Naa Ho, with the iconic songs we still vibe to today like Pretty Woman, It's the Time to Disco, Kuch toh hua hai and Maahi Ve, it all dates back to 2003.

6. Jaadu's jaadu is ooooold too.

Yup. Koi... Mil Gaya began the jaadu in 2003.

7. And these bad boys are two decades old too.

Meri bhains ko anda kyun maara and Bakwaas Band Kar: all courtesy to 9XM and the OG songs it used to play. Spotify, what?

8. Shaka Laka Boom Boom and the magic pencil first released in 2000.

Yes. 2000. Period.

9. The sisters of Kasamh Se who can beat the Bennet sisters anyday.

This show, with the sisters Bani, Pia and Rano came in 2006.

10. Magic? No we stan Shaararat.

Let's face it. We all tried telepathy and magic with a click on watching the show, which came way back in 2003. Although we didn't succeed, but seems like Thanos knew the trick.

11. The Rasna ad of the 2000s.

We all lowkey wanted to dress up as the fruit kids.

12. Ramola Sikand and her iconic bindis aka forehead decorations.

Kaahin Kissii Roz, which featured the forehead rangoli designs of Ramola Sikand, released in 2001

13. Main chahu, main chahu, dil se main ye chahu...

Dragon Tales, with the siblings Emmy and Max, is again two decades old. Brb from Dragon Land.

14. The blue octopus with the mini hat which had no reason to exist, is from 2001.

How we wanted to go to the sweet life of Oswald and Minnie, where a tap leak can drown the whole city! Simple times.

15. The Indian cricket team of the 2000s, with Sachin. Sniff sniff.

The golden age it was, wasn't it? And look at the jersey!

16. Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World pageant in 2000.

Who would've thought Priyanka would become a global icon twenty years down the lane? And marry Nick jiju?

17. Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and their chocolate boy personality is almost two decades old. What?

If I speak honestly, I love that version of Saif and Shahid's. Still crushing.

18. Kajra Re first came out in 2005.

And still that song is stuck in my head. After reading this, I believe in your head too. Welcome to the gang.

19. Dola Re Dola, Paro, Chandramukhi and Devdas, all happened 20 years ago.

I still get goosebumps on hearing the iconic dialogues, though I don't understand the meaning.

20. The OG vamp of all times: Komolika.

The sinister background tune and her statement playing with her lock of hair as she made a plan: Komolika came to screens in 2001.

21. Jaaved Jaaferi and the Takeshi's Castle: a 90s kid binge-worthy combo.

This was the ultimate Squid Game way before we had Squid Game, this was decades ago.

22. How dare you! Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago.

The iconic Poo, her style statement and her dialogues: all the action took place exactly 20 years ago.

Feeling old yet? We bet you do.