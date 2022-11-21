Bigg Boss has garnered the attention of a fully invested audience. We’re all invested in the spicy arguments and the friendships on the show, and one thing we’ve noticed is that we get to witness a group of trios every season!

Credit: Koimoi

So, let’s take a look at some of the most popular trios that the Bigg Boss house has seen as contestants, shall we?

1. Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi

Hina, Priyank and Luv were quite close at the beginning of Bigg Boss 11. But later on in the show Hina Khan distanced herself from the two as she felt they didn’t support her.

Credit: Pinkvilla

2. Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai and Prince Narula

In Bigg Boss 9, Suyyash and Kishwer were in a relationship and Prince Narula was a friend to both of them. Their group was so solid that they’d even sing songs like ‘ Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge,’ together.

Credit: ABP Live

3. Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya

Similar to Kishwer, Suyyash and Prince Narula, Jasmin and Aly were together, and Rahul was a good, mutual friend on Bigg Boss 14. They were so close that even after the trio left the show, they continued being friends, in fact Jasmin and Aly became equally great friends with Rahul Vaidya’s wife Disha Parmar.

Credit: India Forums

4. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundraa and Umar Riaz

There seems to be a pattern here, Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash were also romantically together, on the 15th season of Bigg Boss and Umar was their friend. These three have been seen having fun midnight conversations on the show like a true friend group just looking to survive and thrive in the Bigg Boss house!

Credit: News18

5. VJ Andy, Tanishaa Mukerji and Gauhar Khan

These three were seen together in Bigg Boss 7. Though they shared a good equation initially, later on in the show, the group sort of split, but still shared quite a comfortable bond.

Credit: Koimoi

6. Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi, and Monalisa Biswas

Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi, and Monalisa Biswas were so close that they nominated themselves to save each other and even spoke about how they wouldn’t have survived if it weren’t for their lovely friendship.

Credit: YouTube

7. Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam

Initially, Archana, Priyanka Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta were quite close, but a new group seems to have formed on Bigg Boss 16. It’s Gautam, Archana and Soundarya who’re a trio now. Though, Gautam and Soundarya perhaps have something else brewing between them!

Credit: Free Press Journal

The Three Musketeers of Bigg Boss.

You can read more about Bigg Boss 16‘s contestants and their real life partners here.