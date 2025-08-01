In association with Vim

India’s Cleanest Cities Deserve the Cleanest Floors

Some cities just get it. The importance of swachhta, the pride of a spotless street, the joy of a squeaky clean home. And when a whole city shows up and shows out for cleanliness? That’s worth celebrating and then some.

That’s where Vim comes in, not with confetti but with something a little more useful.

Meet the Clean Dream Team: Indore, Surat, Navi Mumbai, and Friends

Indore has been the holy grail of cleanliness in India for years now. But this year it’s got company. Navi Mumbai, Surat, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Prayagraj, these cities are all rocking top spots in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, India’s biggest cleanliness survey.

It’s not just a badge of honor. It’s a big win for everyone who takes pride in a cleaner and healthier India.

So What’s Vim Doing About It? Rolling Out the Red Carpet with Discounts

To say thank you to these champions of cleanliness, Vim is offering a special discount on its Ultrapro Floor Cleaner range with patented biodegradable polymer technology + probiotic activities in these very cities. Think of it as a reward for those who already get it. Because when your city shines, your home should too.

The Not So Secret Sauce: What Makes Vim Ultrapro a Total Game Changer

This isn’t your average floor cleaner. Vim Ultrapro is packed with patented biodegradable polymer technology (science-sounding but cool) and probiotic activities that go deep. It wipes out stains, leaves behind luxe, long-lasting fragrances, and honestly, it makes mopping feel way more satisfying than it should.

Because Clean Cities Start With Cleaner Homes

Cleanliness is in our culture, and Vim proudly stands by that value. This campaign is about more than just clean floors. It’s about celebrating the people who care enough to keep their spaces shining every single day.

So Here’s to the Sparkle Squad

To every household in Indore, Surat, Navi Mumbai, and more, you didn’t just win a survey. You’ve set a standard. And Vim is proud to be a part of your daily clean-up crew.

Here’s to clean floors, proud hearts, that unbeatable fresh floor feeling, and Vim’s cause of a clean India!