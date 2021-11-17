As Kurup, with an IMDb rating of 8.3, the Malayalam mystery thriller film with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, enters the 50 crore club in just 4 days of its release, we bring you top 10 IMDb rated films of Salmaan to watch this weekend!

1. Mahanati - 8.5

This Telugu movie is a biographical drama based on the life of actress Savitri Ganesan. Dulquer plays the role of Ramasamy "Gemini" Ganesan, her lover and husband.

2. Bangalore Days - 8.3

The film is a warm movie which you can watch on days you wanna keep it light! It traces the life of three cousins who fulfil their childhood dream of starting their lives in Bangalore.

3. Ustad Hotel - 8.2

This romance drama, released in 2012, is about how an aspiring chef Faizi (Dulquer) had to take up a job in his hometown in India rather than UK as the profession was against his father's wishes who cancels his passport.

4. Kammatipaadam - 8.1

If you are a fan of action, adventure and thrill, then this movie is a must-watch for you. Krishnan (Dulquer) must fight his criminal past as things take a turn for worse.

5. Charlie - 8.0

This 2015 adventure-drama film takes you on a ride of emotions, suspense and a lot of plot twists. The movie traces the life of Charlie (Dulquer Salmaan) through the eyes and actions of Tessa (Parvathy Thiruvothu).

6. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal - 7.7

This 2020 comedy film revolves around two fraudsters and their ensuing journey with love and comedy along the way.

7. Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi - 7.7

A road trip drama, this movie will make you want to go on a road trip from Kerala to Nagaland with Kasi (Dulquer Salmaan) and Suni (Sunny Wayne) in search of the former's girlfriend, if you are up for some adventurous risks!

8. Karwaan - 7.6

This film marked the debut of Dulquer into Hindi cinema, as he starred in this heartwarming road trip drama alongside late actor Irrfan and actress Mithila Palkar.

9. O Kadhal Kanmani - 7.4

This romantic movie about a live-in relationship will make you want to fall in love! It was remade into Hindi as OK Jaanu, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in 2017.

10. Second Show - 7.1

The crime drama follows the life of Lalu (Dulquer), a convicted gangster and how he seeks revenge for the murder of his friend.

I hope you'll remember us as the ultimate curation specialists when you're watching these movies and bless your luck.