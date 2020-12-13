It was an amazing year for streaming and we consumed a lot of great content in the pandemic, maybe because we had nothing better to do. From Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar to Netflix, their originals had us hooked.

Here is a list of the best 2020 shows, ranked by IMDb (according to popular opinion):

1. The Boys

This show about corrupt and evil superheroes had us blown away with its Season 2. It tops the list of the best shows of 2020, so if you haven't watched it yet, here is another reason you should.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Money Heist

This Spanish crime show, originally known as La casa de papel came as a pleasant surprise. Ever since it premiered in 2017, the show has developed a cult following for all the right reasons.





Watch it on Netflix.

3. Dark

The third and final season of this German time-travel show was the most twisted out of the lot but that didn't stop us bring binge-ing it.





Watch it on Netflix.

4. Ozark

In March, we got the third season of this super successful show and were instantly hooked. Obviously, we can't wait for the fourth and final season in 2021.





Watch it on Netflix.

5. The Mandalorian

With a spectacular season 2, this sci-fi show set in the Star Wars universe has undoubtedly earned its spot on this list. The season 3 is expected to release in 2021.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

6. The Queen's Gambit

This mini-series about chess began streaming in October and soon became one of the best to have released in 2020. So finding it on this list comes as no surprise.





Watch it on Netflix.

7. The Umbrella Academy

The season 2 of the show, based on a comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel B adopted a lighter tone. But it also gave us more of Five and Klaus which we absolutely loved.





Watch it on Netflix.

8. Westworld

The third season of this sci-fi show put the series back on the map and it retained its position on the Top 10 list, where it has been for the last 2 seasons.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

9. The Witcher

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s successful fantasy novel series of the same name, this 2019 TV series held ground through the next year. Being Netflix’s highest-rated original series on IMDb, this show was all the rage in the pandemic.





Watch it on Netflix.

10. The Crown

Season 4 of The Crown created quite a stir, especially with Princess Diana's character making an appearance. Releasing on November 14, the show might be the most latest release to join the list.





Watch it on Netflix.

Did your favourite show make the list?