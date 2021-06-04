Looking for some mind-bending, attention-gripping, nail-biting shows? Well then, you're in for a treat because IMDb has come out with a list of TV shows called IMDb Top 250 for you to watch. Oh, I mean, binge-watch.



So, if you're in the mood to watch something epic and iconic, give these shows a watch.

Band Of Brothers

With a star cast of Ron Livingston, Damien Lewis, this 10-episode series came out in 2001 but is still on the top. The story revolves around a group of soldiers during WWII where each episode focuses on the story of a single soldier.

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

The Wire

The Wire is an American crime drama series where you get to see the kinds of crime ravaging the city of Baltimore. Ever since its release in 2002, The Wire has inspired other shows too.

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad is the story of a chemistry teacher who starts making meth along with his partner Jesse while fighting cancer among other things. It's a total brain-blower.

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

Avatar: The Last Airbender

As the name suggests, this show tells the story of a 12-year-old Avatar who also happens to be the last survivor of his nation. His mission is to end the war along with his friends.

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

Chernobyl

If you ever want to know what really went down during the Chernobyl disaster, you should watch this series. The show also focuses on how the USSR dealt with the disaster and is attention-grabbing all the while.

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

The Sopranos

With an amazing storyline and exploding plot twists, The Sopranos revolves around Tony Soprano who struggles to find a balance between his family and criminal life. To add to the twist, he shares his troubles with his psychiatrist.

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Game Of Thrones

Even though Game of Thrones didn't live up to the mark by the end of the series, it remains to be one of the best shows made till now. Based on A Song of Ice and Fire by R.R Martin, the show comes with a lot of twists and turns.

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

Scam 1992

Scam 1992 is based on real-life events of Harshad Mehta and the scam which shook the country to its core back in the 1990s.

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10



Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

This has got to be an interesting watch because the story of this series revolves around two brothers who are looking for the Philosopher's Stone after they were left damaged while trying to bring back their dead mother to life.

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty is an animated series about a super scientist and his not-so-super grandson.

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10



Well, get your popcorn ready cuz the weekend is almost here.