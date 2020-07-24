Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara made its debut on Disney+ Hotstar today, and we couldn't hold back the tears every time he appeared on screen.

And if you have and are crazy about the desi adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars, we're also sure that you must have wondered what 'Seri' means.



In the film, Sushant Singh Rajput's character, Manny introduces Kizie ( Sanjana Singhi) with a beautiful word 'Seri' over a phone call and describes it as 'ab kya'.

Kizie decides to make 'Seri' their 'secret word' that will give them hope and help them remember that everything in life will be okay.

In fact, factually in real life, 'Seri' is a Tamil word which actually means 'okay' in the beautiful language.

If this doesn't make you teary-eyed and remind you of the iconic 'Okay, Okay' scene from the Fault In Our Stars, I don't know what will.

I'm not ugly crying, you're crying.

Grab on a box of tissues and a pint of ice-cream to watch Dil Bechara on Disney+ Hotstar.