We've all grown to love the cult-classic Mohabbatein, which starred Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan, alongside six newcomers. While we know what the big stars are up to, here's what the actors who debuted with Mohabbatein are doing now.

1. Kim Sharma

Kim played the role of adorably-lost Sanjana in her debut film. However, post this she acted in films like Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Fida, Zindaggi Rocks, Chhodon Naa Yaar and a few others before her career came to an end around 2009-2010. The actor is quite active on Instagram and recently made her relationship with the tennis star, Leander Paes official.

2. Jugal Hansraj

He played Sameer Sharma in this film, which was his comeback after being a successful child star. He appeared in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Salaam Namaste, Aaja Nachle, Pyaar Impossible (which he directed) and Kahaani 2. He is also a writer, director and even composed the tune of the title song for Karan Johar’s first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He recently published his first novel for children titled Cross Connection: The Big Circus Adventure. The actor is married to an investment banked from New York, Jasmine Dhillon and the couple have a son together.

3. Preeti Jhangiani

The actor, who played Kiran Khanna in the film was seen in many movies after. She has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu, Rajasthani, Bengali and Kannada films over the years. Her last movie was the Rajasthani film, Taawdo The Sunlight in 2017 was screened at the Rajasthan International Film Festival and won her the best actress award. She also has her own ventures, Swen Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and ProPanjaLeague.

4. Jimmy Shergill

Jimmy played the role of Karan Choudhry in this film and is probably one of the most successful actors to come out of this movie. Unlike the rest, it wasn't his Bollywood debut, having already been a part of Maachis. He has since been a part of many hit Bollywood and Punjabi films including Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, A Wednesday, Tanu Weds Manu, Hum Tum, Munde U.K. De and Jindua. He was last seen in the OTT film, Collar Bomb.

5. Shamita Shetty

Shamita made her debut as Ishika Dhanrajgir in this film. She has since been a part of many movies and reality TV shows like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Saathiya, Fareb, Bewafaa, Cash, Black Widows, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Bigg Boss 3 and Bigg Boss OTT. The actor is currently in Bigg Boss 15.

6. Uday Chopra

Uday made his Bollywood debut as Vikram in this film and went on to become a part of the Dhoom franchise. He was last seen in Dhoom 3 and has produced Hollywood films like Grace of Monaco and The Longest Week in 2017.

7. Rushad Rana

After making his Bollywood debut with this film, he went on to be a part of other Bollywood films like Veer-Zaara, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and successful TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Khotey Sikkay, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kumkum Bhagya and Anupamaa.

This is making us nostalgic.