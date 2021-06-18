Dhanush starrer and much-awaited action packed thriller, Jagame Thandhiram has finally released on Netflix. And though the reviews are mixed, it sure it is the talk of the town.

This gangster movie saw him in an avatar we have loved him in before. Here is what Twitter has to say about the film:

#JagameThandhiram -A complete DHANUSH show… Desi Raw Action mixed with international immigrants emotion……A complete mass masala entertaining film which is studded with excellent performance by #Dhanush…Mass cinema lovers Go for it.

3*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #JagameThandhiramReview #Suruli pic.twitter.com/ZU3GJMfH5F — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 18, 2021

SaNa killed it and dhanush sir nailed it just imagined the train scene in theaters it would ve been 💥💣 movie begins with a bang slows down in middle and ends with massive. It's a treat for @karthiksubbaraj fans.definitely watchable. Hmm#JagameThandhiram pic.twitter.com/FoDFcqsoAj — richard levi (@richard44074160) June 18, 2021

the main thing I loved from last 40min is cinematography each frame 🔥 🔥,@Music_Santhosh gave good music for villain entry & at the climax, overall @dhanushkraja makes it a watchable otherwise no one will watch. Really disappointed.#JagameThandhiram — Real_Gujjar_VJ (@Therealgujjarvj) June 18, 2021

#JagameThandhiram Review :

Entertaining first half

Slow second half ! @dhanushkraja as usually excelled in his role !

Only con is Flashback which made it a lengthy film .@karthiksubbaraj good attempt ! @netflix #Rakita

Rating :3/5 Watchable one ! pic.twitter.com/OEm4jr5TLR — Akhilesh Rajana (@AkhileshRr) June 18, 2021

First half etho nalla than ya irundhudhu, second half than mudila🤧 #JagameThandhiram — SFC (@EuphoricEagle19) June 18, 2021

A predictable gangster movie

One time watchable . 😴👎#JagameThandhiram pic.twitter.com/3gDp79qMZJ — C Yad Kattungal (@Cyad369) June 18, 2021

Semma making and good twists and surprise moments



positives --- Dhanush, Making,Cinematography,Music, twists and story



Negatives --- Characters less impact, predictable story



#JagameThandhiram — Surya_97 (@Suryakumar_N_97) June 18, 2021

#JagameThandhiram’s real hero is @kshreyaas! Thala yennama lighting and camerawork! This is @karthiksubbaraj’s best film! — BOYS PLAYED WELL (@MyAnswerSame) June 18, 2021

#JagameThandhiram (Tamil|2021) - NETFLIX



Hv seen btr gangsters than Suruli. James funny. Joju wasted. 1st Hf s packed wit random scenes without a proper structure. 2nd Hf Avg. Rakita & Theipirai gud. Superb Visuals & BGM. Usual predictable story wit poor execution. DISAPPOINTED! pic.twitter.com/I5YaAJ3gUz — CK_Review (@CKReview1) June 18, 2021

#JagameThandhiram Review :



Hatsoff to the producer who is a genius who understood his movie's outcome very well & sold it to OTT thus by made not only him safe but also TN area wise distributors, other states/ overseas distributors.



Such a frustration this movie is ! — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) June 18, 2021

1st Half: Decent first half

Background score added more value to the scenes

Action episodes are top notch



Interval bang was good "SMALL MADURAI"



2nd Half: Predictive dramatic twists

Lag in leading upto the climax

Ok ok Climax



Overall: 2/5 #JagameThandhiram #Dhanush — Ironman ra lucha (@athithidevobava) June 18, 2021

Just finished watching #JagameThandhiram easily the best movie of Karthik Subburaj 👌Dhanush is so effortless and Suruli role is a walk in the park to him. Sanotsh Narayanan's score alone deserved a theatrical release of the film. — KK 2.O (@im_kk18) June 18, 2021

Watch the trailer here:

You can stream the Tamil-language film on Netflix.