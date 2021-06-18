Dhanush starrer and much-awaited action packed thriller, Jagame Thandhiram has finally released on Netflix. And though the reviews are mixed, it sure it is the talk of the town.
Super da thambi! Excited to be working with @dhanushkraja and good luck with #JagameThandhiram @karthiksubbaraj @StudiosYNot— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 17, 2021
Watch the trailer HERE: https://t.co/ERrt7vfNy8
This gangster movie saw him in an avatar we have loved him in before. Here is what Twitter has to say about the film:
#JagameThandhiram -A complete DHANUSH show… Desi Raw Action mixed with international immigrants emotion……A complete mass masala entertaining film which is studded with excellent performance by #Dhanush…Mass cinema lovers Go for it.— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 18, 2021
3*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #JagameThandhiramReview #Suruli pic.twitter.com/ZU3GJMfH5F
SaNa killed it and dhanush sir nailed it just imagined the train scene in theaters it would ve been 💥💣 movie begins with a bang slows down in middle and ends with massive. It's a treat for @karthiksubbaraj fans.definitely watchable. Hmm#JagameThandhiram pic.twitter.com/FoDFcqsoAj— richard levi (@richard44074160) June 18, 2021
the main thing I loved from last 40min is cinematography each frame 🔥 🔥,@Music_Santhosh gave good music for villain entry & at the climax, overall @dhanushkraja makes it a watchable otherwise no one will watch. Really disappointed.#JagameThandhiram— Real_Gujjar_VJ (@Therealgujjarvj) June 18, 2021
#JagameThandhiram Review :— Akhilesh Rajana (@AkhileshRr) June 18, 2021
Entertaining first half
Slow second half ! @dhanushkraja as usually excelled in his role !
Only con is Flashback which made it a lengthy film .@karthiksubbaraj good attempt ! @netflix #Rakita
Rating :3/5 Watchable one ! pic.twitter.com/OEm4jr5TLR
#Surali entry 🔥🔥🔥#JagameThandhiram— ramchandran (@ram_ramchandran) June 18, 2021
#Suruli Attitude is fully copied from Thalapathy's Rayappan Swag!— Thalapathy Veriyan🔥 (@Jonty_VFC) June 18, 2021
Totally Disappointed 👎👎#JagameThandhiramOnNetflix#JagameThandhiram #ThalapathyBdayCDP #Master
First half etho nalla than ya irundhudhu, second half than mudila🤧 #JagameThandhiram— SFC (@EuphoricEagle19) June 18, 2021
A predictable gangster movie— C Yad Kattungal (@Cyad369) June 18, 2021
One time watchable . 😴👎#JagameThandhiram pic.twitter.com/3gDp79qMZJ
Appreciation Tweet for @kshreyaas's Stunning Cinematography! 🙏🔥#JagameThandhiram pic.twitter.com/XsYBltDg10— 𝙼𝙱 (@Harshatweetz) June 18, 2021
Vijay reference in jagame thandiram 🔥🔥 #JagameThandhiram #Valimai pic.twitter.com/0HIB8GaoBh— THALAA (@rajaaa_0105) June 18, 2021
Semma making and good twists and surprise moments— Surya_97 (@Suryakumar_N_97) June 18, 2021
positives --- Dhanush, Making,Cinematography,Music, twists and story
Negatives --- Characters less impact, predictable story
#JagameThandhiram
#JagameThandhiram’s real hero is @kshreyaas! Thala yennama lighting and camerawork! This is @karthiksubbaraj’s best film!— BOYS PLAYED WELL (@MyAnswerSame) June 18, 2021
#JagameThandhiram (Tamil|2021) - NETFLIX— CK_Review (@CKReview1) June 18, 2021
Hv seen btr gangsters than Suruli. James funny. Joju wasted. 1st Hf s packed wit random scenes without a proper structure. 2nd Hf Avg. Rakita & Theipirai gud. Superb Visuals & BGM. Usual predictable story wit poor execution. DISAPPOINTED! pic.twitter.com/I5YaAJ3gUz
#JagameThandhiram Review :— Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) June 18, 2021
Hatsoff to the producer who is a genius who understood his movie's outcome very well & sold it to OTT thus by made not only him safe but also TN area wise distributors, other states/ overseas distributors.
Such a frustration this movie is !
1st Half: Decent first half— Ironman ra lucha (@athithidevobava) June 18, 2021
Background score added more value to the scenes
Action episodes are top notch
Interval bang was good "SMALL MADURAI"
2nd Half: Predictive dramatic twists
Lag in leading upto the climax
Ok ok Climax
Overall: 2/5 #JagameThandhiram #Dhanush
Just finished watching #JagameThandhiram easily the best movie of Karthik Subburaj 👌Dhanush is so effortless and Suruli role is a walk in the park to him. Sanotsh Narayanan's score alone deserved a theatrical release of the film.— KK 2.O (@im_kk18) June 18, 2021
Watch the trailer here:
You can stream the Tamil-language film on Netflix.