Recently a video of actor Naseeruddin Shah surfaced online where he is seen expressing his thoughts on the people who were celebrating the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

In the video he has spoken about his disappointment in the few Indians who have been celebrating a takeover by a unit with such an archaic set of beliefs. He also went on to ask the people who were doing so to think over what they want (in terms of religion).

If they want a reformed, modern Islam (jiddat pasandi modernity), or are content living with the old barbarism (vaishipan) of the past centuries.

- Naseeruddin Shah

He's qbsolutely correct. Nobody with sane mind will ever want to get ruled by any terrorist group, let alone Taliban. Supporting the #Resistance2 — Bidisha Biswas (@Bidisha090394) September 2, 2021

Padma Bhushan #NaseeruddinShah a Pashtun Muslim migrated to India from Afghanistan long ago. Naseeruddin Shah's elder brother Zameerud-din Shah retired from Indian Army as Lieutenant General.



Respected @NaseerudinShah has a question for Indian Muslims on Taliban takeover. pic.twitter.com/cMwhfPpUap — J D Roy (@jdroy_) September 2, 2021

Glad you spoke #NaseeruddinShah . Seems like only one educated Muslim present in #Bollywood ! Rest all, sold out!! — Kanupriya (@Kanupriya999) September 2, 2021

He's an amazing person .. one of the best Indian artist 🙏#NaseeruddinShah — Samarth (@samarth_kaul17) September 2, 2021

Taliban will ban art, cartoons, drawing, music, movies, going out and working for women. Of course if Taliban were to home to India they will shut down Bollywood. Those fools who are celebrating Taloban deserve to live in Kabul and not India. Dar ka mahaul is a fake propaganda — Namita JaiHind 🇮🇳🚩🚩🚩 (@Dharmic_N) September 2, 2021

I am a indian muslim but I am against taliban or any terrorist group. actually idk anyone who supports terrorism. cause of some retards , all muslims names are spoilt — ayaan (@ayaan64619614) September 2, 2021

Some Muslims in India celebrating the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan must ask themselves whether they need a reformation in their religion or the age-old savagery Naseeruddin Shah

My relationship with my own Allah is very absurd#Afghanistan #Taliban @ChaudharyParvez Video pic.twitter.com/6TtRHdVORN — Journalist Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 1, 2021

Naseeruddin Shah's Message For "Those Celebrating Taliban" In India https://t.co/zMkwSESwUl — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) September 2, 2021

