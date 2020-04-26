Now that you've exhausted everything that's there to watch on the internet, thank your stars. Because this new Disney+ Hotstar Special, Hundred, is sure to become your next binge-watch. 

Starring Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru in lead roles, this show about a cop and her informant is not just another run-off-the-mill web series. 

Lara Dutta plays the role of ACP Saumya Shukla, a 'female' cop who is constantly reminded that she is a woman and therefore merely an accessory to the department. Her role is brave, unapologetic and her IDF attitude makes for some really good dialogues. 

Rinku Rajguru, whose claim to fame was her role in Sairat, plays Netra Patil, a young woman stuck in a government job doing household chores she hates. When she finds out that she has been diagnosed with cancer and only has a 100 days left to live, she decides to do something for herself. 

When the two cross paths, Netra becomes a police informant to Saumya and an unlikely friendship begins. This show has moments that'll have you laughing your heart out with its quirky characters and quotable dialogues. But the most impressive part of it is the fact that is 100% driven by its female leads. 

Though the focus lies on the two women, Karan Wahi as Maddy does leave a lasting impression. So if you are looking for something out-of-the-box to stream, then this eight episode series is a must watch. 