It is that time of the year again, where all the nominations for award seasons are making their way to our watchlist.

It is the peak season for every binge-watcher, out there because the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards are out now. Grab your blanket and a bowl of popcorn because here are all the movies and shows that have achieved the approved seal from Golden Globes:

1. The Irishman

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the 3-hour-long star-studded gangster drama features Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro in one frame. The movie has been called a masterpeive by many.

2. 1917

Set in the era of the first World War, the storyline of this movie revolves around two British soldiers who're on a dangerous mission to save 1600 people from the wrath of the great war.

3. Marriage Story

This tearjerker drama is all set to make you experience an emotional roller coaster ride. With Scarlett Johanson and Adam Driver are battling custody for their child, the movie talks about the dark side of divorce. The movie is also said to be loosely based on Academy Award-winning director Noah Baumbach's real-life experiences.



4. The Two Popes

Based behind the walls of the Vatican, witness the journey of Pope Benedict and Pope Francis as they try to find a common middle ground that'd carve a new path for the Catholic Church.

5. Jojo Rabbit

Set in the times of the Second World War, Jojo is a lonely German boy who finds out that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Having Adolf Hitler as his imaginary friend, Jojo must do the right thing in this musical.

6. Knives Out

This thriller drama revolves around the death of a crime novelist and the series of mysteries that unravel when an inquisitive detective starts investigating the case of this writer's ultimate demise.

7. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Directed by Quentin Tarintino, this comedy-drama stars Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt who're struggling to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age.

8. Rocketman

Based on one of the most iconic figure's in pop culture, Rocketman traces the story of how a young Reginald Dwights embarks on a journey to become the legendary Elton John in this dramatic musical.

9. Frozen 2

For the first time in history, a Disney Princess-- Elsa is all set to save her kingdom with the help of Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff. She is her own knight in the shining armour.

10. Little Women

The historic drama revolves around four March sisters--- Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg who've moved to America on the onset of the Civil War. While their differences divide them, the difficult circumstances unite them together. Watch how the March sisters have each other's back.

11. Hustlers

Based on a series of true events, the plot of Hustlers follows a crew of ex-savvy strippers who devise strategies to sustain themselves during the 2008 recession and turn the tables for their Wall Street clients.

12. Ford v Ferrari

This sports drama unravels the struggles faced by American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles who battle corporate interference and laws of physics to build a revolutionary car that changes the face of modern-day racing.

13. Harriet

Witness the heroic story of Harriet Tubman as she broke free from the clutches of slavery and decided to go on a dangerous mission to liberate hundreds of slaves and change the course of history with her courage.

SHOWS



1. Fleabag

A furious, grief-ridden woman breaks the fourth wall as she's trying to deal with the traumatic tragedies of her life by infusing a hint of comedy.

2. Russian Doll

Watch the story of a woman who is forced to relive her birthday again and again because she's stuck in an infinite time loop. The dark humor in this critically acclaimed series will blow your mind.

3. The Crown

As Olivia Colman supersedes Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in the season of T he Crown, watch her rule her reign as she fearlessly upholds the crown in modern days.

4. Fosse/ Verdon

This series revolves around the legendary Broadway duo-- Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. How they work past their love-hate relationship in order to bring forth some of the most famous Broadway creations.

5. Big Little Lies

As Meryl Streep makes an appearance in this season of Big Little Lies, Shailene Woods and Reese Witherspoon support Nicole Kidman as she fights against the social issue of domestic violence and cycle of abuse in this series.

6. The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston is back with Michael Scott a.k.a Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon in this brand new series that unravels the lives, secrets and stories of people who host the morning show.

7. Unbelievable

Based on a series of true events, this limited series revolves around the story of a teenager who was brutally raped and no one believed her story when she reported the incident, until rape cases with similar patterns started happening all over the country.

8. Killing Eve

This thriller-drama revolves around an MI5 female spy Eve(Sandra Oh) sets on an adventure to chase a very talented yet psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jody Comer). After a series of events, they realise that their lives and fates are interconnected.

9. The Kominsky Method

The story of an aging actor who once savored his brush with fame is all set to turn into an acting coach to earn a living, in this comic series.

10. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Set in the 1960s, Mariam Maisel along with her agent Sussie Mayers breaks the stereotypical shackles of society in order to be independent and establish her carrer as a budding female comedian. In fact, she very effortlessly proves all your "women aren't funny" connotations wrong.

11. Succession

This satirical drama revolves around the Logan family who controls the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. However, things change when their father steps down from his influential position.

12. Dead To Me

This dark comedy explores the weirdly funny sides of grief, loss and forgiveness after Jen--a recent sardonic widow is on a spree to find her husband's 'hit and run' killer.

13. Pose

Set in 1987, Pose is a dance musical that shows the world a hidden, concealed truth in the lanes of the United States. The show also focuses on how people from the LGBTQ+ community were abandoned by their families during birth and how "self-selected" families look after them.

That's all, folks. Happy Bingeing!