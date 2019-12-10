It is that time of the year again, where all the nominations for award seasons are making their way to our watchlist.
It is the peak season for every binge-watcher, out there because the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards are out now. Grab your blanket and a bowl of popcorn because here are all the movies and shows that have achieved the approved seal from Golden Globes:
1. The Irishman
Directed by Martin Scorsese, the 3-hour-long star-studded gangster drama features Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro in one frame. The movie has been called a masterpeive by many.
2. 1917
Set in the era of the first World War, the storyline of this movie revolves around two British soldiers who're on a dangerous mission to save 1600 people from the wrath of the great war.
3. Marriage Story
4. The Two Popes
5. Jojo Rabbit
6. Knives Out
7. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Directed by Quentin Tarintino, this comedy-drama stars Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt who're struggling to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age.
8. Rocketman
Based on one of the most iconic figure's in pop culture, Rocketman traces the story of how a young Reginald Dwights embarks on a journey to become the legendary Elton John in this dramatic musical.
9. Frozen 2
For the first time in history, a Disney Princess-- Elsa is all set to save her kingdom with the help of Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff. She is her own knight in the shining armour.
10. Little Women
The historic drama revolves around four March sisters--- Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg who've moved to America on the onset of the Civil War. While their differences divide them, the difficult circumstances unite them together. Watch how the March sisters have each other's back.
11. Hustlers
Based on a series of true events, the plot of Hustlers follows a crew of ex-savvy strippers who devise strategies to sustain themselves during the 2008 recession and turn the tables for their Wall Street clients.
12. Ford v Ferrari
This sports drama unravels the struggles faced by American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles who battle corporate interference and laws of physics to build a revolutionary car that changes the face of modern-day racing.
13. Harriet
SHOWS
1. Fleabag
2. Russian Doll
Watch the story of a woman who is forced to relive her birthday again and again because she's stuck in an infinite time loop. The dark humor in this critically acclaimed series will blow your mind.
3. The Crown
As Olivia Colman supersedes Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in the season of The Crown, watch her rule her reign as she fearlessly upholds the crown in modern days.
4. Fosse/ Verdon
This series revolves around the legendary Broadway duo-- Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. How they work past their love-hate relationship in order to bring forth some of the most famous Broadway creations.
5. Big Little Lies
As Meryl Streep makes an appearance in this season of Big Little Lies, Shailene Woods and Reese Witherspoon support Nicole Kidman as she fights against the social issue of domestic violence and cycle of abuse in this series.
6. The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston is back with Michael Scott a.k.a Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon in this brand new series that unravels the lives, secrets and stories of people who host the morning show.
7. Unbelievable
Based on a series of true events, this limited series revolves around the story of a teenager who was brutally raped and no one believed her story when she reported the incident, until rape cases with similar patterns started happening all over the country.
8. Killing Eve
This thriller-drama revolves around an MI5 female spy Eve(Sandra Oh) sets on an adventure to chase a very talented yet psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jody Comer). After a series of events, they realise that their lives and fates are interconnected.
9. The Kominsky Method
The story of an aging actor who once savored his brush with fame is all set to turn into an acting coach to earn a living, in this comic series.
10. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Set in the 1960s, Mariam Maisel along with her agent Sussie Mayers breaks the stereotypical shackles of society in order to be independent and establish her carrer as a budding female comedian. In fact, she very effortlessly proves all your "women aren't funny" connotations wrong.
11. Succession
12. Dead To Me
This dark comedy explores the weirdly funny sides of grief, loss and forgiveness after Jen--a recent sardonic widow is on a spree to find her husband's 'hit and run' killer.
13. Pose
That's all, folks. Happy Bingeing!