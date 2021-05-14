Set in the quaint picturesque town of Mangghen in the North East, Amazon Prime Video's latest, 'The Last Hour' takes us on a journey where crime drama meets the supernatural. What begins as a straight forward murder investigation, soon goes beyond the realms of reality when a shaman's younger brother faces an unfortunate incident.

The protagonist Dev, played by Karma Takapa, is the shaman who is capable of communicating with souls that have not yet left the body of the deceased. Fascinatingly enough he's able to recount the dead person's last hour that led to their demise, eventually helping them cross and go in peace to the other side.

Despite the series beginning with a murder investigation while more and more bodies pile up, as audiences we're not left guessing who's the murderer. Directed by Amit Kumar, the show does a good job by immediately deep diving into who's responsible and why. What's left is a cat and mouse chase between the antagonist played by Robin Tamang, and the police, which only gets increasingly interesting with Dev and his morbid gift coming into the mix.

Cop Arup Singh's (Sanjay Kapoor) past only adds to the drama of the show. Right of the bat, we know that he's been transferred from Mumbai coming off the mysterious death of his wife (Raima Sen) while dealing with a traumatised teenage daughter Pari (Shaylee Krishen). What's interesting to see is how seamlessly Arup Singh's past fits into the mysterious pine forests of the town, against the breathtakingly gorgeous Himalayas.

Throughout the show the storyline keeps up with its promise of a crime drama supernatural cocktail, clutching tightly onto the last threads of suspense while the pieces of the puzzle inch closer. The dialogues, on the other hand, are direct and to the point without beating around the bush, adding to the ease of a binge-worthy show. All in all, 'The Last Hour' has most definitely made its mark for the first season leaving us wondering what will happen next.

You can check out the trailer down below, and binge-watch the show exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.