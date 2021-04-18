Sometimes one act of kindness goes a long way. Vineet Kumar Singh, the actor famous for his role in Mukkabaaz thanked Pankaj Tripathi for a good deed that saved him and his family.

The actor had tweeted that medicines were unavailable for him and his family who had fallen sick in Varanasi, and were unable to even get a test done.

मैं बनारस में हूँ

बाज़ार में दवा( FabiFlu)नहीं मिल रही है।

निजी लैब कोविड टेस्ट करने को पाँच दिन से असमर्थ हैं।

बीमार को क्या दूँ?आपके वादे या आपके अपार भीड़ वाली रैली की videos?जो आप लोग लगातार पोस्ट कर रहे हैं?

धिक्कार है।स्वार्थ अंधा बना देता है।

जागें,आम आदमी दम तोड़ रहा है🙏 — Vineet Kumar Singh (@vineetkumar_s) April 16, 2021

But his saving grace came in the form of Pankaj Tripathi, who helped arrange for the medicines.

"Got the medicine. Thank you Pankaj Tripathi for the help. Sultan had shot my character in Wasseypur, but in real life he sent medicine."

Pankaj Tripathi replied to the tweet saying that it was possible because of his friend's help:

During these tough times, we're all doing the best we can to help one another.