Himani Bundela, a 25-year-old teacher from Agra has become the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

Himani is the first visually-impaired contestant to have been on the show. She left viewers awe-struck as she won ₹1 crore by answering a question on Noor Inayat Khan. Can you guess the answer to the big question?

Which of these was an alias used by Noor Inayat Khan to work as a spy for Britain in France during the Second World War?

The options were - Vera Atkins, Krystyna Skarbek, Julienne Aisner and Jeanne-Marie Renier. And Himani chose the right answer - Jeanne-Marie Renier.

Radhika Apte is playing the role of Noor Inayat Khan, the Indian-origin British spy in her film, A Call to Spy.

However, when asked the ₹7 crore jackpot question, Himani chose not to take the risk and opted to quit. Here was the question that decided her fate:

What was the title of the thesis that Dr BR Ambedkar submitted to the London School of Economics for which he was awarded his doctorate in 1923?

Her options were - The Want And Means Of India, The Problem Of The Rupee, National Dividend Of India and The Law And Lawyers. And while she opted to quit, the right answer was revealed to be - The Problem Of The Rupee.

Himani Bundela, the first visually impaired contestant is coming tomorrow on KBC hotseat to tell us, that courage & determination can make you win every hurdle of life. Witness her journey of becoming a crorepati & watch her attempt ₹7 crore question in KBC at 9PM, only on Sony. pic.twitter.com/reXtTmGuKZ — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 29, 2021

In an interview, Himani shared that with her prize money, she wants to start an inclusive training for differently-abled students and also help her father's business and give her siblings a better future.