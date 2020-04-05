Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan remains one of the most viewed and loved Hindi shows, which, after 32 years, is airing on DD National again.

When it first aired during 1987-1988, it became an immediate success and naturally, the actors enjoyed the fame and recognition that came their way. However, 32 years later, this is what the starcast is up to:

1. Arun Govil as Ram

While he had acted in a few movies and shows before Ramayan, his portrayal of Ram remains his most iconic performance. He went on to reprise the role of Ram in Luv Kush, and also voiced Ram in the Yugo Sako's Indo-Japanese animation film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama. He is also a director and producer, working with Laughing Colors now.

2. Deepika Chikhalia as Sita

Though she first shot to fame for the portrayal of Sita, she continued to act in various Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Marathi movies. She was also a member of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. She was last seen in the film Bala, where she played Yami Gautam's mother.

3. Sunil Lahri as Lakshman

Sunil Lahri recently made his Twitter debut, but his picture-perfect portrayal of the loyal but aggressive younger brother Laxman is still remembered fondly by the audience. He appeared in a few movies after Ramayan, but ultimately took a role behind the camera. He now runs an ad company.

You all know me, I played the role of Lakshman in the great TV serial "Ramayana" pic.twitter.com/9kilgfumVh — Sunil Lahri (@imsunillahri) April 4, 2020

4. Arvind Trivedi as Ravana

A veteran of Gujarati cinema, Arvind Trivedi was convincingly terrifying in his role of Ravana. He was also a Member of the Lok Sabha, between 1991 to 1996. Today, at the age of 81, he is mostly confined to his house due to health issues.

5. Dara Singh as Hanuman

A professional wrestler, politician, and actor, Dara Singh is still remembered fondly for playing the character of Hanuman. The first sportsperson to be nominated to Rajya Sabha, Dara Singh passed away in 2012.

6. Bal Dhuri as Dashrath

A well-known Marathi theater actor, Bal Dhuri has also appeared in various Marathi films and only a handful of Hindi films. In fact, in the Hindi-language cinema, Dashrath in Ramayan remains his most popular role. He was last seen in the 2011 Marathi drama, Sadarakshanaay.

7. Jayshree Gadkar as Kaushalya

A noted Hindi and Marathi movie actress, Jayshree Gadkar played the role of Dashrath's first wife, Kaushalya. And in real life, she was married to Bal Dhuri, who played Dashrath in the show. In 1986, her autobiography Ashi Me Jayshree was published. She passed away in 2008.

8. Padma Khanna as Kaikeyi

Padma Khanna appeared in various Hindi and Bhojpuri films, such as Saudagar, Daag, Loafer, etc. She also played Meena Kumaris' body double in Pakeezah. She last appeared in the 2008 film Yaar Meri Zindagi. She currently resides in the US and runs a dance academy that she had started with her late husband.

9. Lalita Pawar as Manthara

Perhaps one of the most well-known faces on the list, Lalita Pawar was famous for playing either the 'vamp' or the mother in Hindi movies. A character actress who appeared on over 700 films in her career, her filmography includes hits like Shri 420, Phir Wohi Raat, Naseeb, Mr & Mrs 55, etc.

It is a testament to the actors' performances that years later, people still remember them for these roles.