If you're on the internet, it is impossible that you missed the TikToks and Instagram reels going around about Sex/Life, the Netflix show that has quite a self-explanatory title.

But what is all the buzz about? We've all watched 365 Days, Game Of Thrones and 50 Shades Of Grey, is Sex/Life somehow more scandalising? YES. It has full frontal nudity almost in all the episodes - and a lot more.

Okay #sexlife was such a weird ass show but did I binge it all in less then a day? yes, yes I did but wtaf was that ending?!! — Brianna🦋 (@brialmeidaa) July 2, 2021

Bruh the ending of #sexlife just made me regret watching all that wtf. Cooper my boy I feel for you 🥺 pic.twitter.com/GnsM9lZnBo — TNA Hugo (@Rated_Hugo) July 1, 2021

So we watching porn on Netflix #sexlife pic.twitter.com/LrZ5B3dnyr — CyberBullying Defense Force SA 🇿🇦 (@OmillyN) June 30, 2021

The show tells the story of a young mother of two who is tired of her boring married life and decides to revisit her 'wild' past by writing about her sexual exploits with her bad-boy ex-boyfriend. So it's basically a sex journal? But then her husband reads it. *cue gasp*

She needs to put a password on her laptop 👀 #sexlife pic.twitter.com/ulIhjKnqnt — Deidre James (@_deidrejames) June 26, 2021

However, despite being scandalised, he starts using the book as an instructions manual to spice up their sex life. That's just twisted.

Why she just keep adding to this journal knowing her man reads it #Sexlife pic.twitter.com/zQ4DpyRSps — S. (@Nobetterstar) July 1, 2021

The show is R-rated, obviously. But bold that R and underline it as well. This show is soft porn , there, I said it. It has multiple explicit scenes, lovers from the past, exceptionally toxic men and so much unnecessary drama. Having said that, it is quite clear that nobody is watching it for its "interesting" storyline.

Episode 3 is what everyone is talking about. And we're gonna tell you why. Because this woman's husband, goes and creeps on her ex-boyfriend in the shower room to see how 'packed' he is. And they show, they show you how packed he is.

#sexlife to us who paused episode 3 19:57,went back to 19:40 and played again.. did this 5 times.. just to be sure am not seeing things😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nLgfxoAHTv — DK 🇿🇦 (@nkeleakaDk) June 30, 2021

Brad turned around in that shower and now I understand why that babe is getting sex flashbacks from 8 years ago😭😭 #sexlife pic.twitter.com/WguSQUuA8t — shiroanaa🦄 (@shiroanaa) July 1, 2021

#sexlife

When I saw that particular scene in episode 3 that 15% really matters pic.twitter.com/8vZwnkux7E — 🇿🇦MASASEKANI SHIRINDA🇿🇦 (@JudithMahumani) June 30, 2021

Me when brad turned around in the shower #sexlife pic.twitter.com/rwWoe0I2Jd — AASH (@aashmusic) June 26, 2021

Now, the creator of the show, Stacy Rukeyser confirmed that they did not use a body double for the scene. But she didn't say how much of it was true. A member of the prosthetics team confirmed to Newsweek that a prosthetic was indeed used during the scene.

People usually ask is it real or is it a prosthetic? And I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it which is, a gentleman never tells. So, we are leaving that up to the viewer's imagination.

- Stacy Rukeyser

The agenda behind the series is quite clear in its title - that's the reason why it is in the top 10 shows in India right now and is being streaming excessively across the world.

Should you watch it? Sure, if you're looking for some mindless show to binge while you're lonely during the pandemic, go for it.