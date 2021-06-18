Jared Leto, the Joker who is famous for having a great sense of humour and constantly photobombing celebs, posted something on Instagram, that nobody saw coming.  

It's a compilation of his pictures, with the crowd-favourite Malayalam song, Kudukku playing in the background. 

Is Jared Leto a fan? Well, it won't come as a surprise because this song is hella catchy and now good luck getting it out of your head. 

Though we don't know how the song made its way to his playlist, we're happy to know Jared has a refined taste in music. The video has been credited to an Instagram account by the name, mars_unseenvids

Listen to the full song here:

Adding this to the party playlist. 