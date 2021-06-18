Jared Leto, the Joker who is famous for having a great sense of humour and constantly photobombing celebs, posted something on Instagram, that nobody saw coming.
It's a compilation of his pictures, with the crowd-favourite Malayalam song, Kudukku playing in the background.
Is Jared Leto a fan? Well, it won't come as a surprise because this song is hella catchy and now good luck getting it out of your head.
WTF, Jared Leto posted a Photo Bombing Mashup to a Malayalam Song...🔥😂 https://t.co/3LGelnEOag— Allons-y!! (@fancyAcupppa) June 18, 2021
Jared Leto is all shades of crazy and I like it. #jaredleto pic.twitter.com/fQnd6exQyK— Emenuwa Oputa (@EmyOputa) June 18, 2021
wtf jared leto reposted a fancam to a malyalam song this shit killing me😭 https://t.co/4S6TTWzJSs— anish (@sithshailar) June 18, 2021
The first things I noticed when I woke up and opened Instagram:— Nikhil Anil (@nikhilology) June 18, 2021
1. Kim Kardashian got a personalised vegan KitKat (KimKat)
2. Jared Leto reposted a video edit which had a Malayalam song as its audio.
What even is going on in the world these days-
Fuck.. this song is from south India...🤣🤣😍😍😍😍 @JaredLeto Jared what have you done!!?? 😍😍😍😍😍💕💕💕 I LOVE YOU MAN Yoi have my all heart and soul.😘😘😘— SUNAINA JARED (@JaredSunaina) June 18, 2021
Though we don't know how the song made its way to his playlist, we're happy to know Jared has a refined taste in music. The video has been credited to an Instagram account by the name, mars_unseenvids.
Listen to the full song here:
Adding this to the party playlist.