Yami Gautam tied the knot this week with Uri director, Aditya Dhar. The actor, in order to share her special moment, posted pictures from her wedding on Instagram.

But this simple act turned the comments section of her post, into a place of debate for Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana had a rather aggressive and to be honest, anything but a 'simple' response to Ayushmann Khurrana's comment about Yami.

Twitter was quick to jump on the opportunity and ask Kangana what she meant by this complex paragraph, because apparently everyone is as lost as we are on this one.

You see the whole country of the system is just a

Position by the hemoglobin in the atmosphere

Because you are a sophisticated rhetorician

Intoxicated by the exuberance of your own verbosity pic.twitter.com/sOq6T33S7U — Zara Khan (@zukosta) June 7, 2021

So I went to read Kangana's comment on Yami's post.

I regret!



She f*cked up the definition of simplicity. Ayushmann'll always spin his head over every 'simple' thing now.



Simple things are complicated bcz every simplicity has complex complexities tht simple things find complex — Hawayein Gungunaaye (@The_Lavenderr) June 6, 2021

Ok Kangana is not mad at Yami idk why she's commented that under Ayushman's comment (I don't even understand what she meant tbh) but yea it's not about Yami appearently (I'm not sure tho) — Tofu🏳️‍🌈 (@wafakebadlewafa) June 6, 2021

Yami after seeing kangana's comments pic.twitter.com/rrLTZpgL4L — ezio. ( depression Stan ) 💮 (@3ZIOAUDITOR3) June 6, 2021

Can’t imagine how attention hungry Kangana must be to do this under Yami Gautam’s wedding photos!!!! https://t.co/Lc7v7yTW0V — Life of Fai (@faiqadabir) June 6, 2021

Kangana replied to @ayushmannk's best wishes for yami gautam with a nonsense as usual but I am stuck specifically on "our history is older than time itself".

She has reached beyond science! pic.twitter.com/ybwRj8zGkr — Sirius Quit (@Saif_Shaikh96) June 7, 2021

Yami gautam to kangana right now

From her insta comments pic.twitter.com/NpAGDr3O7i — Underground Roohdaar (@untalentedrooh) June 8, 2021

Kangana Ranaut giving rubbish comments on Yami Gautam's Insta posts

Meanwhile netizens: pic.twitter.com/cB78ycPMAg — Abhilash Chowdhary (@Abhilash0109) June 8, 2021

wait, i saw ayushmann's comment under yami's wedding pictures but when did kangana reply to him with that? what exactly is she trying to say there? https://t.co/Ac6fk0orub — عماد (@stethandswag) June 7, 2021

All Ayushman Khurana did was commented on one of the Wedding Pic of Yami Gautam and then Kangana Ranaut happened pic.twitter.com/hgbrFz2OlC — Joy (@Joydas) June 7, 2021

Still can't figure out what wrong did ayushman said that offended kangana.

He commented on yami's post but kangana koh ungli karnei ki aadat hain pic.twitter.com/8X0I9yYzVD — Divjot (@singh13divjot) June 6, 2021

BRB, need to text my English teacher.