Yami Gautam tied the knot this week with Uri director, Aditya Dhar. The actor, in order to share her special moment, posted pictures from her wedding on Instagram.
But this simple act turned the comments section of her post, into a place of debate for Kangana Ranaut.
Kangana had a rather aggressive and to be honest, anything but a 'simple' response to Ayushmann Khurrana's comment about Yami.
Twitter was quick to jump on the opportunity and ask Kangana what she meant by this complex paragraph, because apparently everyone is as lost as we are on this one.
You see the whole country of the system is just a— Zara Khan (@zukosta) June 7, 2021
Position by the hemoglobin in the atmosphere
Because you are a sophisticated rhetorician
Intoxicated by the exuberance of your own verbosity pic.twitter.com/sOq6T33S7U
Ok Kangana is not mad at Yami idk why she's commented that under Ayushman's comment (I don't even understand what she meant tbh) but yea it's not about Yami appearently (I'm not sure tho)— Tofu🏳️🌈 (@wafakebadlewafa) June 6, 2021
Yami after seeing kangana's comments pic.twitter.com/rrLTZpgL4L— ezio. ( depression Stan ) 💮 (@3ZIOAUDITOR3) June 6, 2021
Can’t imagine how attention hungry Kangana must be to do this under Yami Gautam’s wedding photos!!!! https://t.co/Lc7v7yTW0V— Life of Fai (@faiqadabir) June 6, 2021
Yami gautam to kangana right now— Underground Roohdaar (@untalentedrooh) June 8, 2021
From her insta comments pic.twitter.com/NpAGDr3O7i
Kangana Ranaut giving rubbish comments on Yami Gautam's Insta posts— Abhilash Chowdhary (@Abhilash0109) June 8, 2021
Meanwhile netizens: pic.twitter.com/cB78ycPMAg
wait, i saw ayushmann's comment under yami's wedding pictures but when did kangana reply to him with that? what exactly is she trying to say there? https://t.co/Ac6fk0orub— عماد (@stethandswag) June 7, 2021
@ayushmannk poor guy 😂😂— Ashique Iqbal (@Ashique1204) June 7, 2021
All Ayushman Khurana did was commented on one of the Wedding Pic of Yami Gautam and then Kangana Ranaut happened pic.twitter.com/hgbrFz2OlC— Joy (@Joydas) June 7, 2021
Still can't figure out what wrong did ayushman said that offended kangana.— Divjot (@singh13divjot) June 6, 2021
He commented on yami's post but kangana koh ungli karnei ki aadat hain pic.twitter.com/8X0I9yYzVD
BRB, need to text my English teacher.