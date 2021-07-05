The first look of Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film, Bhoot Police, released today. A horror-comedy, the film also stars Arjun Kapoor and is all set to release directly on Disney+Hotstar.

Unravel the mysterious world of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/NqWjzpGeeV — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 5, 2021

Even though only the first look of the film has been shared so far, trolls already want to boycott the film - apparently, for showcasing Hindu saints in the poster's background.

HinduO ek ho jaoo 🚩🙏#SaifAliKhan — Karan Veer Mewara (@mewara_veer) July 5, 2021

People are asking why not Mullah for #BhootPolice, the reason is simple, Hindu Sadhus and Brahmins were the main targets of the arab invaders. The same goes here. #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/GUbF2F5ZLg — Rudrii (@Rudrii2) July 5, 2021

#SaifAliKhan SOME SECULAR HINDUS THERE, THERE IS NO SECULAR MUSLIMS AND SECULAR CHRISTIANS. EVEN SOME MUSLIMS AND CHRISTIANS ARE IN SECULAR PARTIES BUT THEY ARE NEVER EVER DOWN THEIR RELIGION BUT HINDUS 🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lnexHjv055 — keertana 🇮🇳 (@zzc12158) July 5, 2021

Do you know meaning of 'VIBHUTI" ?

ITs going to backfire on you with using Hindu cultural name. — Mystic Rider (@Kiranshindes) July 5, 2021

Apart from being called out for 'hurting' Hindu sentiments, Saif's look from the poster is also being compared to 'Aquaman':

Sasta Aquaman 🤣😂🤣 — Ƥ🅰nτ🅰sτic A🆅a¥💫💣 (@AvayChauhan) July 5, 2021

