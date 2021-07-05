The first look of Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film, Bhoot Police, released today. A horror-comedy, the film also stars Arjun Kapoor and is all set to release directly on Disney+Hotstar.
Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice. Coming soon on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #SaifAliKhan @arjunk26 @Asli_Jacqueline @yamigautam @jaavedjaaferi @RameshTaurani #PavanKirpalani #JayaTaurani @tipsofficial #12thStreetEntertainment #BhootPolice pic.twitter.com/YHTjhzLMkE— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 5, 2021
Unravel the mysterious world of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/NqWjzpGeeV— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 5, 2021
Even though only the first look of the film has been shared so far, trolls already want to boycott the film - apparently, for showcasing Hindu saints in the poster's background.
#BhootPolice— ⚔️🛡शालिनी सिंह 🇮🇳 (@Shalinisingh923) July 5, 2021
Why #BhootPolice poster had Hindu Saints in background ?#BoycottBollywood
Bollywood consistently finds its way to mock Hindu Saints #SaifAliKhan #ArjunKapoor #YamiGautam #JacquelineFernandez pic.twitter.com/kG7YRD5i4q
Bollywood only know how to mock #Hindus why not #SaifAliKhan present a peer fakir in this poster..?#ArjunKapoor #BhootPolice #BoycottBollywood#BoycottHotstar @sambitswaraj @KapilMishra_IND pic.twitter.com/wDyU53qgLe— Swami Anand Swaroop (@SwamiAnand3) July 5, 2021
HinduO ek ho jaoo 🚩🙏#SaifAliKhan— Karan Veer Mewara (@mewara_veer) July 5, 2021
Why #BhootPolice poster had Hindu Saints in background ?— अमन सिंह 🚩🚩 (@ItzAmanSingh) July 5, 2021
Why it's not any Muslim Maulanas ?? #SaifAliKhan #बॉलीवुड_नहीं_उर्दुवुड#Hinduphobic_Media pic.twitter.com/ZPDTlwYP7s
People are asking why not Mullah for #BhootPolice, the reason is simple, Hindu Sadhus and Brahmins were the main targets of the arab invaders. The same goes here. #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/GUbF2F5ZLg— Rudrii (@Rudrii2) July 5, 2021
#SaifAliKhan SOME SECULAR HINDUS THERE, THERE IS NO SECULAR MUSLIMS AND SECULAR CHRISTIANS. EVEN SOME MUSLIMS AND CHRISTIANS ARE IN SECULAR PARTIES BUT THEY ARE NEVER EVER DOWN THEIR RELIGION BUT HINDUS 🤷♀️🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/lnexHjv055— keertana 🇮🇳 (@zzc12158) July 5, 2021
Do you know meaning of 'VIBHUTI" ?— Mystic Rider (@Kiranshindes) July 5, 2021
ITs going to backfire on you with using Hindu cultural name.
Apart from being called out for 'hurting' Hindu sentiments, Saif's look from the poster is also being compared to 'Aquaman':
#BhootPolice #SaifAliKhan— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) July 5, 2021
Saif - Gareebo ka Aquaman 😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/9JGx3nEl53
Sasta Aquaman 🤣😂🤣— Ƥ🅰nτ🅰sτic A🆅a¥💫💣 (@AvayChauhan) July 5, 2021
Do you think the poster warrants the response it received? Let us know in the comments section below.