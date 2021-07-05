The first look of Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film, Bhoot Police, released today. A horror-comedy, the film also stars Arjun Kapoor and is all set to release directly on Disney+Hotstar. 

Even though only the first look of the film has been shared so far, trolls already want to boycott the film - apparently, for showcasing Hindu saints in the poster's background. 

Apart from being called out for 'hurting' Hindu sentiments, Saif's look from the poster is also being compared to 'Aquaman': 

Do you think the poster warrants the response it received? Let us know in the comments section below. 