In their new ad, Bhima Jewellers showed the journey of a transwoman who transitions with the support of her parents. She tries on jewellery, grows her hair out and embraces her womanhood.
The best part of the advertisement? A transwoman, Meera Singhania is the protagonist, which just makes the representation better.
Twitter loves this beautiful ad as much as we do.
Why aren't people talking about the new @bhimajewellers ad? It's a watershed moment in the history of #jewellery ads. A brave move. Will it help sell the product, I don't know. But it has dared to go where no one has before. 👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/lnyMQNlDZs— Sudha Pillai (@sudhapillai) April 14, 2021
This advertisement is pure gold! =). Kudos to you, Bhima Jewellers. ❤️ https://t.co/M9GdkR5kmQ— Varghese Rosh Pyyampallil (@pyyampallil) April 15, 2021
stfu you're crying im not crying. https://t.co/z3C1WkeOSr— Toolkit for Hot Takes (@awryaditi) April 15, 2021
This is beautiful.— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 15, 2021
Just everything about the story being told is kind.🎈
Beautifully done @bhimajewellers https://t.co/VO7YCjZvf1
Representation done right. 🌈— Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) April 15, 2021
The ad features Meera Singhania, a trans person.
My salaams to Bhima Jewellery. If I was in Kerala or Tamil Nadu, my next purchase would be with them.
Watch the full video here:
I'm not crying, you're crying.