Womanhood being celebrated in advertisements is nothing new, but this jewellery brand truly captured the true essence of that word with their new ad.

In their new ad, Bhima Jewellers showed the journey of a transwoman who transitions with the support of her parents. She tries on jewellery, grows her hair out and embraces her womanhood.

The best part of the advertisement? A transwoman, Meera Singhania is the protagonist, which just makes the representation better.

Twitter loves this beautiful ad as much as we do.

Why aren't people talking about the new @bhimajewellers ad? It's a watershed moment in the history of #jewellery ads. A brave move. Will it help sell the product, I don't know. But it has dared to go where no one has before. 👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/lnyMQNlDZs — Sudha Pillai (@sudhapillai) April 14, 2021

This advertisement is pure gold! =). Kudos to you, Bhima Jewellers. ❤️ https://t.co/M9GdkR5kmQ — Varghese Rosh Pyyampallil (@pyyampallil) April 15, 2021

OMG. This advertisement is truly pure as love. ❤️ @bhimajewellers https://t.co/3cSa2pGJcY — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) April 15, 2021

stfu you're crying im not crying. https://t.co/z3C1WkeOSr — Toolkit for Hot Takes (@awryaditi) April 15, 2021

This is beautiful.

Just everything about the story being told is kind.🎈

Beautifully done @bhimajewellers https://t.co/VO7YCjZvf1 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 15, 2021

Representation done right. 🌈

The ad features Meera Singhania, a trans person.



My salaams to Bhima Jewellery. If I was in Kerala or Tamil Nadu, my next purchase would be with them. — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) April 15, 2021

People, please wake up to this iconic ad of @bhimajewellers. A far cry from the nauseatingly fake ads we see from most other jewellery brands.



Pure, inspiring and heart-warming. Kudos to the creative team behind it, and to the brand, for backing it.https://t.co/YYBRJ43Nf5 — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) April 15, 2021

Watch the full video here:

I'm not crying, you're crying.

All images are screenshots from the advertisement.