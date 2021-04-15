Womanhood being celebrated in advertisements is nothing new, but this jewellery brand truly captured the true essence of that word with their new ad. 

In their new ad, Bhima Jewellers showed the journey of a transwoman who transitions with the support of her parents. She tries on jewellery, grows her hair out and embraces her womanhood. 

The best part of the advertisement? A transwoman, Meera Singhania is the protagonist, which just makes the representation better. 

Twitter loves this beautiful ad as much as we do. 

Watch the full video here:

I'm not crying, you're crying. 

All images are screenshots from the advertisement. 