Once again, this famous alleged Bollywood couple, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff is in the spotlight for flouting Covid restrictions. Is this the first, second or the third time?

The two, who were previously under the scrutiny on social media for holidaying in the Maldives when the country was fighting a second wave of the pandemic, were now stopped by cops by chilling together, past curfew.

An FIR has been registered against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani & others for violating COVID-19 restrictions: Mumbai Police



The actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade & couldn't give a valid reasons to police for being out of their homes after 2 pm



(file photos) pic.twitter.com/gLKAb7BYcG — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

Maharashtra is under lockdown until June 15 and as per an order issued by the Maharashtra government, all essential shops are allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm.

The case was registered under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest was made because it is a bailable section.

- The police told ANI

This comes merely a day after the two were stopped by the cops for being out in a car together. The two stated that they were coming back from the gym. Bandra police officials stated that the car had entered a road that was closed for work. After the police verified their documents, they were asked to take a different route.

In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by

Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2021

It is getting exhausting to watch celebrities not take the pandemic seriously. What is the point of asking your fans to raise funds and stay safe when you are unable to do the bare minimum?