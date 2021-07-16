Humans Of Bombay has gained a lot of attention for being a social media account that shares inspiring stories of people from different walks of life.

However, recently the page received backlash for a particular post featuring actor Sanjana Sanghi and her domestic workers.

In the post, Sanjana spoke about how her 'caretakers' have taken care of her every little need during the pandemic, including giving her ghar ka khaana for her flight. However, it all came down to how she informed them about the vaccine and booked their slots.

Diet Sabya, another page on Instagram called out HOB for the post and stated that it was pure tokenism coming from a place of privilege. Especially because the post was a paid promotion in collaboration with beer brand.

Messages from across the internet dropped in to share that domestic workers are not 'props' for campaigns and shouldn't be used to pocket profits. Booking vaccine slots is something all of us did, but did not feel the need to brag about. And yet here is a post that wants to glorify a simple act of kindness.

A user also shared how these campaigns come to be and how they approach influencers.

The post was deleted after it received backlash but the question still stands. After doing the bare minimum, do those in the spotlight expect to sit back and be applauded?