Satyadeep Misra stole our hearts right from the first time we saw him on screen in No One Killed Jessica. He played the role of Gaurav, Meera's boss in the 2011 film. Since then, the actor has been a part of various movies that explored different facets of his talent.

From playing the dulha, Arjun in Love Breakups Zindagi to playing an assistant in Jolly LLB and Chimman Chopra in Bombay Velvet, he has become a familiar face in Bollywood.

But it is his latest stint in web series that is giving him the roles we've been waiting for. The actor can be seen exploring roles like a cop in Smoke, and an insightful Ashiq in Thinkistan, a suave Vinay in Masaba Masaba and a troubled priest in Bhram.

However, his most impactful and brilliant role so far has been that of Squadron Leader Imaan Khan in P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke. The show is a political thriller that follows the story of two Indian soldiers who return from captivity, 17 years after being prisoners of war. Satyadeep playing one of the soldiers was a pleasant surprise in the show. His gut wrenching scenes in captivity had us all transfixed.

Apart from acting, Satyadeep's Instagram is proof that he loves to travel and has a beautiful collection of motorcycles. Which only make him so much more attractive!

The actor, who is separated from Aditi Rao Hydari is rumoured to be dating designer Masaba Gupta after they both were seen quarantining in Goa together.

We're quite excited to see Satyadeep in Netflix's horror film, Kaali Khuhi which also stars Shabana Azmi and Sanjeeda Sheikh. He is also a part of Zee5's next, Naxalbari, starring Rajeev Khandelwal.