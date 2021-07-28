If you've been able to catch the film Mimi yet, we're sure you took note of Mimi and Shama's solid friendship. And of how actor Sai Tamhankar, who played the role of Shama, gave the audience a quality performance that can't be forgotten.

Sai Tamhankar has acted in several Marathi TV shows. From Ya Gojirvanya Gharat and Agni Shikha to Sathi Re, Kasturi and Samantar 2, she's been in show business for a while now. And even though the Mimi actor had made a Bollywood debut with Subash Ghai's Black & White in 2008 she received due recognition in 2015 for her performance in the film Hunterr.

Sai has also won a Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actress for the film Family Katta, 2018. When she was a teenager, the actor was a state-level Kabaddi player too! Born in Sangli, Maharashtra, Sai Tamhankar grew fond of acting in college as she explored it while performing in street plays and participating in inter-college competitions.

But apart from Hunterr and Black & White, she was seen in films such as Ghajini, No Entry Pudhe Dhokha Aahey (a Marathi remake of No entry), Vazandar, Classmates, Love Sonia and Girlfriend. One other thing about this treasure box of an actor is, she owns her own wrestling team named 'Kolhapuri Mavle' in Zee Maharashtra Kusti Dangal and has composed a song for the film Tu Hi Re (in which she acted as well)!

Wow, so much talent!