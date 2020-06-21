If you're a fan of musicals and an even bigger fan of the musical group ABBA, then we're sure you would not have missed Meryl Streep starrer Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! for the world.

And if you're craving to watch more of it, there's good news. A third Mamma Mia movie might be on its way.

That's right! Judy Craymer, who produced the combined $1 billion-plus-grossing feature films just teased us that a trilogy should be the endgame for the movie and she was planning this before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog. I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.

Even though the third instalment hasn't been announced yet, Craymer said a new Movie could include new music from ABBA.

'Gimme Gimme Gimme' this movie, can't wait anymore.