In association with Kingfisher

Yes, it’s that time of the year! October is here and we already know how we feel about this month. It’s packed with festivities that bring us closer to family and friends — making it an easy pick for “favorite month of the year”. And now there is another reason to add to the celebrations: Oktoberfest! This festival is a fresh breath of air, a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of our 9 to 5’s (+2 hrs in traffic) and celebrate good food, drink, music…basically Good Times.

Okay, but let’s first pause and break it down for the uninitiated,“What exactly is Oktoberfest?” This festival is steeped in rich history and tradition, going back centuries to its roots in Germany. While Munich’s Oktoberfest is one to remember, similar celebrations are now held across the globe. And who better than the King of Good Times, Kingfisher, to bring Oktoberfest to India in a big way, AGAIN. This year’s Oktoberfest’s campaign is MUG IT UP! and it’s all about bringing people together and having a blast. And that is why Kingfisher is bringing the essence of Munich to 1200 pubs in 40+ cities across India, promising to recreate the lively atmosphere of community gatherings, with vibrant games, energetic music, and irresistible food. Plus, at select pubs, there’ll be exclusive merch giveaways to keep the fun rolling! So, it’s all gonna be about capturing that electric festival vibe — right here at home!

The marquee event, Octobeerfest will be held in Bengaluru, where the city will be transformed into a Bavarian wonderland! The two-day extravaganza will take place at the stunning Jayamahal Palace on the 19th and 20th of October, and it promises to be a feast for the senses. Let’s not forget Jasleen Royal and Raftaar along with 20+ other talented artists who’ll be present there too. Now who needs Germany when you have Bengaluru? Am I right?

They’ve also teamed up with other major Oktoberfest events, including the one at Gurugram’s DLF Cyber Hub on October 18th, Bengaluru’s Indo-German Cultural Society’s Oktoberfest on October 26th, and the Goa Oktoberfest, happening from October 26th to 29th. We’re talking about a month-long celebration filled with fun activities, great company, and a lively atmosphere and we cannot wait any longer! These pubs will be decorated in festive motifs to signal the celebration and cheer while people enjoy great company and engage in fun games. So, what all can one expect at Kingfisher’s Oktoberfest you ask? Loads of fun! Here are 3 unforgettable things you can do at the fest this year…

Make New Friends

Oktoberfest is all about connecting with people from all walks of life. You can strike up conversations, share stories, and make new friends who share your love for Good Times and great company.

Capture Unique Photo Opportunities

Oktoberfest is here to provide countless opportunities to capture memorable moments. We already know that! But the vibrant decorations, the lively crowd, and the vibe give you a plethora of photo-worthy scenes to cherish.

Witness a Stellar Music Experience

If you thought this was it, oh boy you’re wrong. How can we talk about Oktoberfest and not mention the star-studded lineup! Get ready for an epic night of music! It is going to be a feast with 20+ talented artists. While you enjoy the vibe of Oktoberfest, Jasleen Royal and Raftaar will be present in Bengaluru to make your weekend even more memorable. How cool is that!

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to the Oktoberfest socials, book your tickets and get ready to slay your weekends with a Good Time!