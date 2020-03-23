It's been a few weeks now since that quarantine life has totally taken over our lives. But among all this, there's one thing constant that is helping us sail through this self- isolation period - Music.
If you've totally exhausted your current playlist, then we have curated the happiest playlist that will lift up your spirits during this crisis. Here are our top pics from across all genres.
English Music
From Hip-Hop to Pop, these chirpy songs are gonna make you start that morning with a bang.
1. Your Love - Glass Animals
2. Locked Out Of Heaven - Bruno Mars
3. Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson
4. I Feel Good - James Brown
5. It's A Vibe - 2 Chainz
6. Baby Shark Dance - PINKFONG Songs for Children
7. Sucker - Jonas Brothers
8. You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
9. Yummy - Justin Bieber
10. Señorita - Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
11. Staying Alive - Bee Gees
12. What A Man Gotta Do - Jonas Brothers
13. Caution - The Killers
14. The Other Side - SZA, Justin Timberlake
15. Memories - Maroon 5
16. Stupid Love - Lady Gaga
17. Everybody - Backstreet Boys
18. Jailhouse Rock - Elvis Presley
20. Shalala lala - Vengaboys
Hindi Music
No matter what anyone says, desi's all about Bollywood. So no matter how low you feel, these foot-tapping music will make you dance like nobody's watching (literally)
1. Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun - Yes Boss
2. Dil Hi To Hai - Sky Is Pink
3. Kudi Nu Nachne De - Angrezi Medium
4. Bang Bang - Bang Bang
5. Bandook Meri Laila - A Gentleman
6. Makhna - Drive
7. Gallan Goodiyaan - Dil Dhadakne Do
8. Senorita- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
9. Memba For Aisha - The Sky Is Pink
10. Naina Da Kya Kasoor - AndhaDhun
11. Naagin - Vayu, Aastha Gill, Akasa, Puri
12. Let's Nacho - Kapoor & Sons
13. Cutiepie Full - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
14. Aankh Marey - Simmba
15. Gal Mitthi Mitthi - Aisha
16. Love You Zindagi - Dear Zindagi
17. It's The Time To Disco - Kal Ho Na Ho
18. Where's The Party Tonight - Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna
Indie Music
To the ones who think that commercial is so old-school. This not-so-popular homegrown music will make you want more and more.
1. Sage - Ritviz
2. Firse Machayenge - Emiway
3. Khudi - The Local Train
4. Walk With Me - Taba Chake
5. Firefly - When Chai Met Toast
6. Autumn - Short Round
7. Wild - Dhruv Visvanath
8. Going To America - Nucleya
9. Make It Happen - Tejas
10. Floated By - Peter Cat Recording Co.
11. Tune Kaha - Prateek Kuhad
12. Lifafa - Jaago
Punjabi Music
Whether it's 1 person or 10, there ain't no party without Punjabi music. So get your ass out of that bed and hit that (kitchen) floor right away.
1. Putt Jatt Da - Diljit Dosanjh
2. Lamberghini - The Doorbeen
3. Lehanga - Jass Manak
4. Ik Tera - Maninder Buttar
5. Kar Diya Ne Follow Gadiyan Ne Saariyan - Expert Jatt
6. Nikle Currant - Jassi Gill & Neha Kakkar
7. Sip Sip - Jasmine Sandlas ft Intense
8. Na Ja - Pav Dharia
9. 4 Peg - Parmish Verma
10. Aukaat - Jassi Gill ft Karan Aujla
11. Sandal - Sunanda Sharma fdep
12. Affair - Baani Sandhu ft Dilpreet Dhillon
13. Satisfya - Imran Khan
Let us know what we missed and share the joy with the world.