It's been a few weeks now since that quarantine life has totally taken over our lives. But among all this, there's one thing constant that is helping us sail through this self- isolation period - Music.

If you've totally exhausted your current playlist, then we have curated the happiest playlist that will lift up your spirits during this crisis. Here are our top pics from across all genres.

English Music

From Hip-Hop to Pop, these chirpy songs are gonna make you start that morning with a bang.

1. Your Love - Glass Animals

2. Locked Out Of Heaven - Bruno Mars

3. Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson

4. I Feel Good - James Brown

5. It's A Vibe - 2 Chainz

6. Baby Shark Dance - PINKFONG Songs for Children

7. Sucker - Jonas Brothers

8. You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

9. Yummy - Justin Bieber

10. Señorita - Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

11. Staying Alive - Bee Gees

12. What A Man Gotta Do - Jonas Brothers

13. Caution - The Killers

14. The Other Side - SZA, Justin Timberlake

15. Memories - Maroon 5

16. Stupid Love - Lady Gaga

17. Everybody - Backstreet Boys

18. Jailhouse Rock - Elvis Presley

20. Shalala lala - Vengaboys

Hindi Music

No matter what anyone says, desi's all about Bollywood. So no matter how low you feel, these foot-tapping music will make you dance like nobody's watching (literally)

1. Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun - Yes Boss

2. Dil Hi To Hai - Sky Is Pink

3. Kudi Nu Nachne De - Angrezi Medium

4. Bang Bang - Bang Bang

5. Bandook Meri Laila - A Gentleman

6. Makhna - Drive

7. Gallan Goodiyaan - Dil Dhadakne Do

8. Senorita- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

9. Memba For Aisha - The Sky Is Pink

10. Naina Da Kya Kasoor - AndhaDhun

11. Naagin - Vayu, Aastha Gill, Akasa, Puri

12. Let's Nacho - Kapoor & Sons

13. Cutiepie Full - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

14. Aankh Marey - Simmba

15. Gal Mitthi Mitthi - Aisha

16. Love You Zindagi - Dear Zindagi

17. It's The Time To Disco - Kal Ho Na Ho

18. Where's The Party Tonight - Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Indie Music

To the ones who think that commercial is so old-school. This not-so-popular homegrown music will make you want more and more.

1. Sage - Ritviz

2. Firse Machayenge - Emiway

3. Khudi - The Local Train

4. Walk With Me - Taba Chake



5. Firefly - When Chai Met Toast

6. Autumn - Short Round

7. Wild - Dhruv Visvanath

8. Going To America - Nucleya

9. Make It Happen - Tejas

10. Floated By - Peter Cat Recording Co.

11. Tune Kaha - Prateek Kuhad

12. Lifafa - Jaago

Punjabi Music

Whether it's 1 person or 10, there ain't no party without Punjabi music. So get your ass out of that bed and hit that (kitchen) floor right away.

1. Putt Jatt Da - Diljit Dosanjh

2. Lamberghini - The Doorbeen

3. Lehanga - Jass Manak

4. Ik Tera - Maninder Buttar

5. Kar Diya Ne Follow Gadiyan Ne Saariyan - Expert Jatt

6. Nikle Currant - Jassi Gill & Neha Kakkar

7. Sip Sip - Jasmine Sandlas ft Intense

8. Na Ja - Pav Dharia

9. 4 Peg - Parmish Verma

10. Aukaat - Jassi Gill ft Karan Aujla

11. Sandal - Sunanda Sharma fdep

12. Affair - Baani Sandhu ft Dilpreet Dhillon

13. Satisfya - Imran Khan

Let us know what we missed and share the joy with the world.