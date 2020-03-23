It's been a few weeks now since that quarantine life has totally taken over our lives. But among all this, there's one thing constant that is helping us sail through this self- isolation period - Music.

If you've totally exhausted your current playlist, then we have curated the happiest playlist that will lift up your spirits during this crisis. Here are our top pics from across all genres.   

English Music

From Hip-Hop to Pop, these chirpy songs are gonna make you start that morning with a bang.   

1. Your Love - Glass Animals 

2. Locked Out Of Heaven - Bruno Mars    

3. Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson 

4. I Feel Good - James Brown

5. It's A Vibe - 2 Chainz 

6. Baby Shark Dance - PINKFONG Songs for Children   

7. Sucker - Jonas Brothers 

8. You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift 

9. Yummy - Justin Bieber 

10. Señorita - Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello   

11. Staying Alive - Bee Gees 

12. What A Man Gotta Do - Jonas Brothers 

13. Caution - The Killers

14. The Other Side - SZA, Justin Timberlake  

15. Memories - Maroon 5 

16. Stupid Love - Lady Gaga 

17. Everybody - Backstreet Boys 

18. Jailhouse Rock - Elvis Presley 

20. Shalala lala - Vengaboys 

Hindi Music

No matter what anyone says, desi's all about Bollywood. So no matter how low you feel, these foot-tapping music will make you dance like nobody's watching (literally)

1. Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun - Yes Boss 

2. Dil Hi To Hai - Sky Is Pink  

3. Kudi Nu Nachne De - Angrezi Medium 

4. Bang Bang - Bang Bang 

5. Bandook Meri Laila - A Gentleman 

6. Makhna - Drive 

7. Gallan Goodiyaan - Dil Dhadakne Do 

8. Senorita- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 

9. Memba For Aisha - The Sky Is Pink   

10. Naina Da Kya Kasoor - AndhaDhun 

11. Naagin - Vayu, Aastha Gill, Akasa, Puri 

12. Let's Nacho - Kapoor & Sons  

13. Cutiepie Full - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 

14. Aankh Marey - Simmba 

15. Gal Mitthi Mitthi - Aisha  

16. Love You Zindagi - Dear Zindagi  

17. It's The Time To Disco - Kal Ho Na Ho

18. Where's The Party Tonight - Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Indie Music 

To the ones who think that commercial is so old-school. This not-so-popular homegrown music will make you want more and more.      

1. Sage - Ritviz 

2. Firse Machayenge - Emiway

3. Khudi - The Local Train 

4. Walk With Me - Taba Chake 

5. Firefly - When Chai Met Toast 

6. Autumn - Short Round 

7. Wild - Dhruv Visvanath 

8. Going To America - Nucleya 

9. Make It Happen - Tejas 

10. Floated By - Peter Cat Recording Co. 

11. Tune Kaha - Prateek Kuhad 

12. Lifafa - Jaago

Punjabi Music 

Whether it's 1 person or 10, there ain't no party without Punjabi music. So get your ass out of that bed and hit that (kitchen) floor right away.    

1. Putt Jatt Da - Diljit Dosanjh 

2. Lamberghini - The Doorbeen 

3. Lehanga - Jass Manak

4. Ik Tera - Maninder Buttar   

5. Kar Diya Ne Follow Gadiyan Ne Saariyan - Expert Jatt  

6. Nikle Currant - Jassi Gill & Neha Kakkar 

7. Sip Sip - Jasmine Sandlas ft Intense    

8. Na Ja - Pav Dharia

9. 4 Peg - Parmish Verma 

10. Aukaat - Jassi Gill ft Karan Aujla 

11. Sandal - Sunanda Sharma fdep

12. Affair - Baani Sandhu ft Dilpreet Dhillon 

13. Satisfya - Imran Khan 

Let us know what we missed and share the joy with the world. 