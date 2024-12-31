Varun Dhawan’s Christmas release, Baby John, is making waves not only for its high-octane action sequences and Salman Khan’s impactful cameo but also for the jaw-dropping paychecks of its star cast. Curious to know who earned how much? Let’s break it down:

1. Varun Dhawan – ₹25 Crores

The titular Baby John himself, Varun Dhawan, saw a massive payday for this film. After charging ₹20 crores for Citadel: Honey Bunny, he’s upped the stakes to ₹25 crores, marking a whopping 257% jump from his Bhediya paycheck. Talk about roaring success!

2. Keerthy Suresh – ₹4 Crores

Making her Bollywood debut in style, Keerthy Suresh secured ₹4 crores for Baby John. This puts her on par with some of Bollywood’s rising stars like Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor. Not bad for her first Hindi outing, huh?

3. Jackie Shroff – ₹1.5 Crores

Bollywood’s beloved Jaggu Dada, fresh off his antagonist role in Singham Again, took a slight dip in earnings with Baby John. He charged ₹1.5 crores for his portrayal of the villainous Babbar Sher.

4. Sanya Malhotra – ₹1 Crore

For her brief but impactful special appearance, Sanya Malhotra pocketed ₹1 crore. Post-Jawan, it seems her star power has only grown stronger.

5. Wamiqa Gabbi – ₹40 Lakhs

Wamiqa Gabbi, who has been steadily making her mark in Bollywood, earned ₹40 lakhs for her role in Baby John. While it’s not a hefty sum compared to the leads, it’s a step up for her growing career.

6. Sheeba Chaddha – ₹20 Lakhs

Veteran actress Sheeba Chaddha, known for stealing the show in supporting roles, was reportedly paid ₹20 lakhs for her part in the film.

7. Zara Zyanna – Undisclosed

Playing the pivotal role of Khushi, Zara Zyanna hasn’t disclosed her fee yet. But given her importance in the story, we’re betting it’s a promising start for this newcomer.

8. Salman Khan – Free Of Cost

Yes, you read that right! Salman Khan did his cameo pro bono. According to reports, the Tiger 3 star shares a great rapport with the film’s producer and director and considers Varun Dhawan a mentee. Now that’s a bhaijaan move!

Which actor’s paycheck surprised you the most? Let us know in the comments!