The trailer of the second installment of the Heropanti franchise was dropped today, and it looks more enticing than the first. It is because Nawazuddin Siddique's portrayal of Laila, a dangerous cyber criminal, totally drew us in.

Then we have Tiger Shroff, somersaulting his way into the trailer as the one-man-solution, who returns as Babblu. Although the trailer does not reveal much about the plot, Tiger Shroff delivers some of the finest action sequences.

Babloo is a computer genius and a fierce competition to the cyber magician Laila. So, the latter leaves no stone unturned in his quest to eliminate Babblu.

Tara Sutaria plays Inaaya, a multimillionaire who built her fortune on her own. The two fall in love, but are forced to split ways due to unanticipated circumstances.

She appears to later team up with the villain. It seems that the film is shaped by certain twists that can only be revealed after watching it.

What deserves special notice is Nawazuddin's iconic laugh in the trailer that took us right back to Salman Khan's Kick.

Heropanti 2 is slated to release in your nearest theatres on 29th April 2022.

You can watch the entire trailer here:

All images used are screenshots from the trailer unless specified otherwise.