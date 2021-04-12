After the tremendous success of Netflix’s Wild Wild Country, Ma Anand Sheela is ready to tell her side of the story in Searching For Sheela.

The trailer of her tell-all docuseries has us hooked right from the start. From being branded a criminal to returning home after 34 years of exile, there is a lot she has to spill.

Aided by Karan Johar, the pop-culture icon who is not shy of controversy talks about finding redemption and being surrounded by scandal all her life.

Watch it here:

The series is all set to premier on 22nd April, on Netflix and we just can't wait.

All images are screenshots from the trailer.