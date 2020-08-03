After the passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many speculations are being made around the circumstances of his death. However, a recent report by a news channel broadcasted the actor's videos from January stating that 'he doesn't look depressed,' seems to be the last straw of the insensitive coverage that Sushant has been receiving.

How exactly does a depressed person 'look'? Are they constantly supposed to be crying? Sad? Upset? You cannot judge someone's state of mind from their physical condition.

Twitter too seems to be enraged by the idea of the stigma these comments are perpetuating about mental health and depression. Belittling someone's mental condition isn't acceptable.

Anchors who are bad at journalism which is their profession are deciding if a person has depression or not from pics — Rohan Desai (@4Ronnie7) August 3, 2020

Would depression visible on the face? — M V A Pannir Selvam (@mvapselvam) August 3, 2020

You guys are making a mockery of Sushant, his family, his life & mental health. No amount of greed for TRP’s can justify what you are doing. Pathetic !! — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) August 3, 2020

I agree . The stupidity is alarming here . — Yash (@yashgyy) August 3, 2020

@navikakumar and @RShivshankar should be sued for their pathetic coverage on mental health. I have been depressed. No one can tell that from my face. — I Am The Resistance (@AD56649179) August 3, 2020

Identifying depression is not as easy as Covid test. A smile on face is not an indicator of being happy or depressed — Ruturaj Deshmane (@DeshmaneRuturaj) August 3, 2020

Watch the full coverage here:

#EXCLUSIVE #Breaking | TIMES NOW has accessed 2 videos of Sushant Singh (dated January 2020) where there is no sign of depression on his face.



Family sources: 'Does he look depressed?'



Navika Kumar with details. | #SushantFatherAppealTape pic.twitter.com/usCRFaVVV0 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 3, 2020

Where is the sensitivity required while covering such stories?





If you or someone you know is suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).

