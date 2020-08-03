After the passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many speculations are being made around the circumstances of his death. However, a recent report by a news channel broadcasted the actor's videos from January stating that 'he doesn't look depressed,' seems to be the last straw of the insensitive coverage that Sushant has been receiving. 

Source: Twitter

How exactly does a depressed person 'look'? Are they constantly supposed to be crying? Sad? Upset? You cannot judge someone's state of mind from their physical condition. 

Source: Twitter

Twitter too seems to be enraged by the idea of the stigma these comments are perpetuating about mental health and depression. Belittling someone's mental condition isn't acceptable. 

Watch the full coverage here:

Where is the sensitivity required while covering such stories? 


If you or someone you know is suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7). 