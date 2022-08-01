Bollywood movies have always managed to satiate our needs for drama and entertainment in our lives. The Hindi film industry has a new story to tell every Friday and harbors tough competition to break the records at the box office.

Though some succeed while others make us cringe hard, we decided to look at the highest grossing Bollywood movies over the decade.

1. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Box office collection: ₹239 crore

Directed by Karan Johar, the movie explores shades of love-friendship-breakup. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan, and SRK, the movie did well at the box office.

2. Tiger Zinda Hai

Box office collection: ₹565 crore

The sequel of the Tiger series had Salman and Katrina in it. The plot of this movie revolves around two spies and is an action-packed entertainer.

3. Gully Boy

Box office collection: ₹238 crore

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy explores the art of rapping and music in the slums of Mumbai. Starring Ranveer and Alia in the lead roles, the movie has some good songs.

4. Dangal

Box office collection: ₹2,000 crore

The sports film is the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who trains his daughters for the Commonwealth games. It also highlights the stereotypes women face in sports.

5. Dhoom 3

Box office collection: ₹556 crore

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Dhoom 3 lived up to the competition of the Dhoom series. Starring Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif in the lead- it was a masala flick.

6. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Box office collection: ₹918 crore

The story captures the journey of Munni, who loses herself in India, and how Bajrangi travels to Pakistan to take her home.

7. PK

Box office collection: ₹769 crore

Despite being mired by some controversies, PK witnessed impressive box office numbers. Not to mention, watching Anushka as Jagat Janani was a delight.

8. Secret Superstar

Box office collection: ₹977 crore

Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, the movie talks about the journey of a young girl who aspires to be a singer.

9. Sanju

Box office collection: ₹586 crore

Ranbir Kapoor stepped in the shoes of Sanjay Dutt and gave us a spectacular performance in Sanju. The movie explores the real-life story of Sanjay Dutt and his struggles with drugs.

10. 3 Idiots

Box office collection: ₹400 crore

3 Idiots was a remarkable Bollywood blockbuster. The story of Farhan Raju and Rancho explores the life of engineering students.

11. Sultan

Box office collection: ₹614 crore

Sultan was inspired by the real-life story of Haryanvi wrestler Sultan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie had impressive box office numbers.

12. Padmaavat

Box office collection: ₹585 Crore

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama created a lot of controversies even before it was released. Starring Ranveer, Deepika, and Shahid in the lead roles- the movie was a visual treat to watch.

13. Andhadhun

Box office collection: ₹456 crore

Andhadhun was one hell of a thriller and kept us on the edge all the time. With an ensemble cast of Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte we got a brilliant story to watch.

14. Kabir Singh

Box office collection: ₹ 379 crore

Though the movie was called out to be misogynistic it did a decent job at the box office. Kabir Singh was a remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy.



Clearly, "filmein bas teen cheezo se chalti hain- Entertainment, Entertainment aur Entertainment.”

