What a year it has been for Indian cinema! From breathtaking sci-fi adventures to emotional rollercoasters, filmmakers gave audiences a reason to celebrate the magic of movies all over again. This year wasn’t just about the numbers, but also about pushing the boundaries of storytelling and visual spectacle. Whether it was larger-than-life action or narratives that tugged at heartstrings, these films made sure fans left theatres talking.

Here’s a countdown of the 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2024, with stories that mesmerized audiences and collections that broke the bank!

1. Kalki 2898 AD – ₹653.21 Crores

Prabhas stepped into a futuristic, dystopian world in this ambitious sci-fi epic. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD blended Indian mythology with futuristic tech, creating a visual spectacle. The film follows Kalki, the savior of a collapsing world, battling moral dilemmas and high-stakes conflicts. The stellar cast, including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, and the film’s groundbreaking CGI made it a cinematic milestone​.

2. Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank – ₹627.50 Crores

Horror and humor blended seamlessly once again in this sequel to the cult classic Stree. Shraddha Kapoor returned as the titular ghost, with Rajkummar Rao’s quirky Vicky by her side. This time, the film delved deeper into the ghost’s origins while delivering plenty of laughs and scares. The gripping narrative and unforgettable one-liners ensured Stree 2 was both a critical and commercial hit.

3. Devara – ₹292.71 Crores

Jr NTR brought his A-game to this gripping action drama that revolved around familial vengeance and justice. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara combined powerful storytelling with stunning action sequences. Fans couldn’t stop raving about Jr NTR’s intense performance and the film’s mesmerizing coastal backdrop.

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – ₹274.70 Crores

Kartik Aaryan reprised his role as Rooh Baba, continuing his journey in the spooky haveli. This chapter in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series balanced chills and comedy while unraveling a new mystery. With Vidya Balan’s return adding depth, the film kept audiences guessing till the very end, making it a crowd-puller.

5. Singham Again- 270.90 Crores

The fearless Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, was back with another electrifying action drama. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again saw Singham take on a larger-than-life antagonist with a mission to clean up corruption. It was a quintessential masala entertainer, packed with gravity-defying stunts and whistle-worthy dialogues.

6. The Greatest Of All Time-₹257.24 Crores

Thalapathy Vijay took fans by storm with this larger-than-life sports drama. The Greatest Of All Time depicted a washed-up athlete’s journey back to glory, with Vijay’s magnetic performance carrying the film. Its emotional narrative struck a chord with audiences nationwide.

7. Fighter – ₹215 Crores

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter showcased the grit and camaraderie of fighter pilots. With stunning aerial sequences and a heartwarming storyline about sacrifice and duty, the film was a feast for the eyes and soul.

8. Amaran – ₹213.20 Crores

Sivakarthikeyan stunned audiences in this crime thriller packed with twists and turns. Amaran focused on the rise and fall of a gangster, with riveting storytelling that kept audiences hooked till the end. Sivakarthikeyan’s nuanced performance was the film’s highlight, proving his versatility.

9. HanuMan – ₹201 Crores

A surprise Tollywood, HanuMan transported viewers to a mythical world where courage and devotion clashed with evil forces. Inspired by Indian mythology, this fantasy flick used cutting-edge VFX to create a visually stunning adventure. The film’s unexpected success showed the power of innovative storytelling.

10. Shaitaan – ₹151 Crores

Ajay Devgn delivered a no-holds-barred performance in this dark crime thriller. Shaitaan explored the murky underbelly of organized crime, with Devgn’s character seeking redemption amidst chaos. The intense drama and razor-sharp dialogues left a lasting impression.

These films didn’t just set cash registers ringing but also gave us moments to cherish, discuss, and revisit. Here’s to another year of breaking records and hearts!